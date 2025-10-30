Tommie Jakes dies aged 19: Apprentice jockey and member of George Boughey team passes away

Tommie Jakes rode his first winner aged 16 on board Suzi's Connoisseur at Lingfield in 2023; he had a total of 59 career winners from 519 rides and rode for many trainers including Linda Perratt, George Boughey and Michael Attwater

Apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes has died aged 19.

Jakes was considered one of the most promising young riders in the weighing room, getting his first winner at 16 on board a horse just four years his junior.

A joint statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) and the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) read: "It is with deep sadness that we report the death of licenced apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, 19, who tragically died at home this morning near Newmarket.

"Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey's racing team.

"His parents Jeremy and Tonie ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time."

In his first full season in the saddle Jakes rode 11 winners, following up with 29 in 2024, and had amassed 19 this year from 188 rides.

Jakes had a particularly strong record at Newcastle - 16 winners from 102 rides - and struck up winning partnerships with trainers such as Linda Perratt, Boughey and Michael Attwater.

Racecourse to pay their respects

The British Horseracing Authority's acting CEO Brant Dunshea said in a statement: "We are devastated to hear the news about Tommie. He was a talented young rider with the world at his feet, and had earned great praise from trainers for his horsemanship and attitude in just the last few months.

"His family and friends, colleagues at the George Boughey yard and everyone who worked with him in Newmarket will be grieving today, and all of us in the racing community will share that pain.

"The sport's support services and the BHA will provide care and support to those close to Tommie, and welcome and encourage calls from anyone affected by this.

"There will be marks of respect at Chelmsford and Southwell this evening and at racecourses tomorrow."

Meehan leads tributes to Jakes

Trainer Brian Meehan, who is in California to saddle Rashabar in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Turf, provided Jakes with three winners this year, including Gascony in the famous Sangster silks at Epsom in August.

Speaking at Del Mar, Meehan said: "He was a regular at the yard and would ride work for me a couple of times each week.

"He was in last Thursday, he was a lovely lad. He had great promise and gave Gascony in the Sangster colours an outstanding ride to win a nursery at Epsom.

"It's terrible news, a shock to everybody that knew him at Manton."