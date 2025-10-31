Breeders' Cup tips: Best bets from the Weekend Winners team for Del Mar on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing

The Weekend Winners team are back with their picks for the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Host Kate Tracey was joined in the studio by Sky Sports Racing's senior form analyst Jamie Lynch as they revealed their picks from a stellar weekend on both sides of the Atlantic.

The pair looked at Saturday's Breeders' Cup action, with selections across the Classic, Turf, Mile and much more.

There was also competitive handicaps to pick through from Ascot, while at Down Royal, Envoi Allen and Found A Fifty feature in the BetVictor Champion Chase.

Here are Jamie and Kate's best bets for the Breeders' Cup…

Jamie Lynch

Minnie Hauk (Turf)

"She is in pole position and an even-money favourite to get the better of reigning champion Rebel's Romance.

"The very best of Minnie Hauk came in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and if Daryz wasn't there, we'd be waxing lyrical about her season.

"Eleven horses have run in the Arc and won the Turf and I think she is in the driving seat here."

Jonquil (Mile)

"I think there is a case for saying he's overpriced, when you combine his efforts at Keeneland last time and the French 2000 Guineas.

"The draw is difficult and the race flow needs to go in his favour but there are reasons to believe he has a nice performance in him."

Cinderella's Dream (Filly & Mare Turf)

"Last year was a tale of woe for Cinderella's Dream when she got into a poor position and ended up finishing a painful second.

"American racing does look tailor-made for her so I'm really hoping she can right the wrong of last year."

Image: Cinderella's Dream heads for the finish line at Newmarket

Kate Tracey

Sweet Azteca (Filly & Mare Sprint)

"She has speed to be in this race from her sire but she's also able to sustain it.

"She also posted a monster piece of work on October 19 which just proves her wellbeing."

Fierceness (Classic)

"I have had a love-hate relationship with Fierceness but last time out he overcame adversity.

"I just hope this is a coming-of-age for him. I'm hoping all that ability that we know he has can come to the fore.

"Will the real Fierceness please stand up!"

Nysos (Dirt Mile)

"I am keeping the favourite on side and believing in the course form from earlier this year.

"He showed that day how tactically versatile he is and he won it very easily in the end.

"His workouts have been super fast and I'm expecting more."