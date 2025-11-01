Breeders' Cup 2025: Forever Young produces Classic performance for Japan under Ryusei Sakai

Forever Young gave Japan a first-ever success in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, as last year’s third made a glorious return to Del Mar.

Also the bronze medallist in last year's Kentucky Derby before filling the same spot behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness here 12 months ago, Yoshito Yahagi's four-year-old has taken his form to the next level in his globetrotting adventures this year.

Arriving on the back of Saudi Cup success, a Dubai World Cup third and a fruitful tune-up on home soil, Ryusei Sakai left nothing to chance as he bounced out of gate five and instantly hustled along Sierra Leone's pacemaker Contrary Thinking on the front-end.

With the defending champion working his way into contention from the rear to track the likes of Forever Young, Fierceness and Journalism into the stretch it shaped up to be race befitting of its top billing.

However, none of his rivals could match Forever Young's finishing kick as the first three from last year filled the podium spots once again, but this time the prize going home to the Far East as Yahagi's masterplan was carried out to perfection.

"This is like the Japanese football team winning the World Cup," said Yahagi, who is known as 'Mr Del Mar' having won both the Breeders' Cup Distaff and Filly & Mare Turf at the California track previously.

"Horse racing people never expect to win the Breeders' Cup Classic, so this means a lot for us.

"Obviously this time we made sure he was at 100 per cent condition, so if he got loose this was what he could do.

"We really appreciate our horse and we have now come first in America."

Sakai added: "I can't believe it and he's an amazing horse, this is a dream.

"He's a superstar, the No 1 horse."