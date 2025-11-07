Doncaster tips: 20/1 pick in the November Handicap from Weekend Winners

The Weekend Winners team return as host Kate Tracey is joined by Declan Rix and Sam Boswell to preview an action-packed weekend of racing from Doncaster, Wincanton and Aintree.

With the jumps season stepping up a notch and the flat campaign coming to a close this Saturday, there is something for all racing fans.

The team take a strong look at the November Handicap, which sees a typically competitive line-up take to Town Moor, live on Sky Sports Racing…

Attheraces.com's Declan Rix…

"Three-year-olds head the market and the ground is going to be softer than last year so I'm taking on the favourites.

"I'm going for Adjuvant who ran in this race last year when finishing seventh. He is a six-year-old now, but they have a good record in the race for the last decade so he's one to side with. He loves to get his toe in the ground so the downpour in the last week will be great.

"If you go back to last year he had a wide draw, no cover and maybe hit the front too soon and I think that took its toll late on as he faded with a furlong to go.

"He shaped a good bit better than the result. The draw isn't too much better than last year as he was 18 last year and 14 this year. I'm hoping they get some nice cover aboard him and he will go close."

Host Kate Tracey…

"Insanity is a massive price at 20/1 and the handicapper hasn't missed his consistency throughout the season but can't be ruled out for Alan King. If you go back to the Shergar Cup he finished third he was only beaten a length. He ran well to say the race wasn't ran to suit given he wants a quick pace.

"His most recent run at York the winner got first run on him and he struggled to chase him down but up in trip and in a well ran race he will go well at 20-1 for me."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"I think it is going to go to the three-year-old and think one of the most interesting runners in this race is Master Vintner for last year's winning trainer.

"He's lightly raced, and we saw him make his start in Ireland behind St Leger winner Scandanavia before then moving to Ralph Beckett where he is two from two for them having won on bottomless ground at Goodwood and scooting home at Lingfield.

"He pulled away clearly that day and was allotted a mark of 92 after that performance. I wouldn't be surprised if he went off favourite being so unexposed and he's currently 9/1 which is a far too big. Hopefully Ralph Beckett can go back-to-back in this race."