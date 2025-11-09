Today on Sky Sports Racing: Veteran Lazy Sunday back in action at Ffos Las

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to West Wales as the jumps season keeps rolling with a seven-race card at Ffos Las.

1.10 Ffos Las - Veteran Lazy Sunday & Howaya Now fancied

Lazy Sunday and Howaya Now are likely to be fancied for the DragonBet Backing British Racing Norton's Coin Handicap Chase (1.10).

Eleven-year-old Lazy Sunday built on a string of placed efforts when winning at Bangor on her final start of last season but may find things harder off this 8lb higher mark.

Howaya Now has only registered the one success in 12 career runs but showed he might be ready to strike when second over this course and distance.

Dwight K Schrute won his sole start in a point-to-point and makes his fencing bow after a third over hurdles at Worcester.

12.40 Ffos Las - Trade War & Our Boy Stan contest hot opener

Trade War and Our Boy Stan feature among a field of seven for the opening Ascona Group Roadside Retail Specialists Novices' Hurdle (12.40).

Evan Williams' son of Flemensfirth was sent off favourite when finishing fourth behind Gillespie on debut at the track last December and connections will hope he can build on that over hurdles.

Livingit Du Large landed the odds on his second start over obstacles at Chepstow in January and sets the standard off a mark of 116.

Our Boy Stan stayed on well to claim second in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham on his debut before readily seeing off Moneygarrow at Kempton. That was an impressive display, and he looks an exciting recruit for the Ben Pauling team.

1.40 Ffos Las - Minella Apprentice & Allstitchedup headline

Minella Apprentice and Allstitchedup headline a deep running of this Ascona Group Holdings Maiden Hurdle (1.40).

Evan Williams' charge Minella Apprentice shaped well on hurdles debut at this venue last month and should strip fitter than that initial experience.

Sallyville Lady claimed a Ballycrystal point by 10 lengths and makes plenty of appeal on this hurdling debut for Dan Skelton.

Watch every race from Ffos Las all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday November 9