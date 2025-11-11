Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hereford and Lingfield as Git Maker makes reappearance

We have a busy day’s racing on Tuesday with jumps action from Hereford and Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.52 Lingfield - Git Maker takes on Saint Palais and Ikarak

Previous course winner Git Maker will take on six rivals including Saint Palais and Ikarek in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap Hurdle.

The 125-rated Git Maker's one and only visit to Lingfield came in November 2023 where he delivered his latest success and returns here for Jamie Snowden who has had a red-hot start to the season.

He has danced some big dances since then, most notably when second in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham and third in the Scottish Grand National but this is an altogether different test, over a much shorter distance and over hurdles.

Saint Palais was a winner at Uttoxeter in February but hasn't been seen since finishing sixth at Ffos Las in April.

Ikarak also brings decent form to the table having chased home Doyen Quest in April who has since gone on to win a high-profile race over fences.

Kruger Park, Spike Jones and Whizz Kid complete the sextet.

2.10 Hereford - Presenting A Queen headlines feature

The Presenting A Queen who headlines the Beat The Wright Way Mares' Handicap Chase is the feature contest on the Hereford afternoon card on Tuesday.

Fresh off winning the Badger Beers with Gustavian on Saturday, Anthony Honeyball sends Presenting A Queen to Herefordshire with Sam Twiston-Davies in the plate for the first time.

She hasn't been seen in well over a year but is clear of the rest of the field by at least 5lbs and could prove tough to beat on stable debut.

Second highest-rated Kosasiempre commands some respect as she is a three-time winner herself.

Kit's Coty arrives here off the back of a win and Followango made a promising reappearance when finishing second at Stratford last month.

Emberscombe completes the line-up.

3.37 Lingfield - Basilette chases hat-trick

Basilette will look to conclude the afternoon at Lingfield by bringing up her hat-trick in the Download The Raceday Ready App Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Seamus Mullins' mare comes here in fine fettle after recording back-to-back wins at Stratford and Fakenham towards the end of October and has consequentially been hiked 10lbs in the weights.

Everest represents the main challenge for Gary and Josh Moore having dropped to a workable mark and could rate better still.

Sea Thrift got the better of the prolific Dickens last time out and could have more to come on this quick turnaround.

Best of the rest

1.33 Toulouse - Criterium du Languedoc (Listed)

Chill Y Flama sets a useful standard in what looks a good contest where she faces David Loughnane's filly Oratorical.

2.50 Toulouse - Prix Fille de L'Air (Group Three)

Ginalyah could prove tough to beat in the Group Three Prix Fille de L'Air having bumped into some nice fillies, including Aventure and Gezora in the Prix Vermeille.

3.20 Hereford - Of Course You can bids to defy four-pound rise.