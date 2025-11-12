Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-on-Dee and Happy Valley

Bangor-on-Dee carries our domestic action on Wednesday with eight races to look forward to, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.30 Bangor - Joyeuse and Diva Luna head over fences

A super renewal of the feature Listed Yorton Mares' Novices' Chase where Joyeuse and Diva Luna tackle fences for the first time.

Joyeuse will head the betting for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville. The pair combined to land the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury in February, and she rates an exciting recruit to the chasing ranks.

Diva Luna is another who could excel over the larger obstacles. Ben Pauling's six-year-old was expected to flourish over hurdles after winning at Cheltenham in January but struggled to kick on and has a bit to prove under Ben Jones.

Queens Gamble is another who brings in decent hurdling form and certainly looks built to jump fences.

Henry Daly's 138-rated hurdler Wyenot completes the shortlist.

2.00 Bangor - Le Milos and The Doyen Chief contest valuable chase

A competitive running of the Weatherbys And Birdie Calendars Handicap Chase sees Le Milos and The Doyen Chief headline a field of eight.

Le Milos took this prize in 2022 before claiming the Coral Gold Cup on his following start. He has dropped a pound for his recent Aintree fifth and looks poised to go close under Harry Skelton.

The Alan King-trained The Doyen Chief seeks a hat-trick after winning at Kempton and Warwick on his final two starts in the Spring. He returns off a five-pound higher mark and looks the main danger.

Christian Williams' Deep Cove was successful in a Premier event at Aintree when last seen in April and remains lightly raced after just three starts over fences.

4.00 Bangor-on-Dee - Go Date and Honky Tonk Highway clash

A cracking finale where Go Dante and Honky Tonk Highway clash in this Greenhous Daf Handicap Hurdle.

Olly Murphy claimed this race with Hunters Call in 2021 and Go Dante looks to have strong claims under Sean Bowen. He recorded a fifth hurdling success when seeing off Wreckless Eric in a good Sandown contest and can still be competitive despite a four-pound rise in the weights.

Honky Tonk Highway enjoyed an excellent novice campaign winning one and finishing runner-up in three starts. Dan Skelton's charge heads into handicap company off a mark of 129 and could prove tough to beat.

Lud'or is worth a mention after running with credit in plenty of maiden hurdles last season, while Lawrenny is worth a market watch.

Best of the rest

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is active at Happy Valley where James McDonald is also set to ride.

2.30 Bangor - Playful Fox is a half-brother Cheltenham Festival scorer Unexpected Party and is set to make his racecourse debut.

3.00 Bangor - Shabalko d'Herm and Count Of Vendome headline a competitive Novices' Hurdle.

3.30 Bangor - Fresh As A Daisy is bred to be useful and represents Henderson.