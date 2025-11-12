 Skip to content

State Man: Willie Mullins' 2024 Champion Hurdle king ruled out for season due to injury

Willie Mullins' hopes of regaining the Champion Hurdle crown have been dealt a major blow, with State Man being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign having suffered a tendon injury on Wednesday morning

Wednesday 12 November 2025 11:20, UK

State Man has been ruled out for the season
Image: State Man has been ruled out for the season

The Willie Mullins-trained State Man has been ruled out for the season after suffering a tendon injury.

The eight-year-old has 12 Grade One victories to his name including three Irish Champion Hurdles, three Punchestown Champion Hurdles and the 2024 Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

He looked set to successfully defend his title at Prestbury Park in March before falling at the final obstacle and he was set to return to action in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday week, a race he has also won on two occasions.

However, he will now miss the entire campaign.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "Sadly State Man has suffered a tendon injury on the gallops here. He'll definitely be out for the rest of the season."

State Man's stablemate Lossiemouth has assumed joint-favouritism for the race, alongside Dan Skelton's The New Lion at 3-1.

