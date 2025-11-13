Today on Sky Sports Racing: Blue Topaz takes on exciting newcomer at Sedgefield

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head north to Sedgefield on Thursday for a six-race jumps card.

2.34 Sedgefield - Course winner Blue Topaz heads over hurdles

Blue Topaz headlines a field of nine for the competitive Fairlight Studio Workshops At Sedgefield Racecourse Mares' Maiden Hurdle (2.34).

The Fergal O'Brien-trained five-year-old improved on her debut run to land a course bumper with a bit to spare and she makes plenty of appeal with the step up in distance likely to suit.

A Chara debuts for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero team having scored on the second of two points starts in the spring. The market is the best guide to her chances, but the Guerriero rates her highly, saying in his stable tour on attheraces.com: "She is showing plenty at home and we really like her."

Of the others, La Zoubida is worth considering. She justified favouritism to win a Market Rasen bumper in February before struggling in the Grade 2 Mares' Aintree bumper and could win races over jumps.

1.24 Sedgefield - Stardrop & Lunar Orbit seek first success

It looks a trappy edition of the Vickers.Bet Juvenile Hurdle (1.24) at Sedgefield where Stardrop and Lunar Orbit do battle.

Stardrop showed a useful level on the flat but has failed to live up to expectations in three starts over hurdles. James Owen has five wins from seven starts at this track this season and if able to settle better this son of Ulysses could prove hard to pass.

Lunar Orbit arrives having undergone wind surgery since running third at Fontwell in October and would have serious claims if able to build on that under James Bowen.

Lights Go Down makes his hurdling debut for the Easterby team, while Toby Two Scoops will need to jump slicker than when third at Wetherby.

1.59 Sedgefield - Independent Jimmy takes on Belle Montrose

Independent Jimmy and Belle Montrose face off in an open-looking Lakeland Dairies & Bidfood Classic Collaboration Novices' Handicap Chase (1.59).

Belle Montrose has made a successful transition to fencing winning two of her four starts this year. She disappointed when last of four at Fakenham last month but can be forgiven that effort with Benjamin Macey in the plate.

Independent Jimmy is an ultra-consistent and tough type who has showed promise in two starts over fences. He remains capable of further improvement and is a likely contender off a mark of 96.

Others to note include Platenium and Conquer The Breeze.

Watch every race from Sedgefield all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, November 12.