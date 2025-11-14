Cheltenham tips: Il Ridoto backed to retain crown at Prestbury Park for Paul Nicholls

The Weekend Winners panel return with the best betting insights for Cheltenham's November meeting.

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix took particular interest in Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase - ran over two miles and four furlongs at Prestbury Park.

With four wins from his last five starts, Jagwar heads the market in the JP McManus silks with Vincenzo and last year's winner Il Ridoto also in situ.

At The Races' Declan Rix…

"I thought this race is based around Jagwar - the market leader. I know he's a Cheltenham Festival winner but I'm not too sure about the form in behind him. Having done the stable tour for the yard, they say he has made progress physically from last year. I don't think he's well handicapped, but he could be the potential star.

"At the prices I'm going to side with Hoe Joly Smoke from the Dan Skelton yard. Harry Skelton has discarded the ride on him for Panic Attack, but Kielan Woods could suit the style of this fella - being a hold up and picking them off late. He looked in good order with himself last time out and the step back in trip should suit."

Host Kate Tracey…

"I'm with last year's winner Il Ridoto as he fits the most trends you need to win this race. He helped me tipping him up in this race last year and he still fits all the trends this year. He made a pleasing return at Chepstow when tiring late on and making an error at the last when Paul Nicholls' horses are needing the run.

"Ideally you want a seven-year-old for this race but he's only eight. You need to be prominent in this race which he will be, and you need to have had a prep run which he has. With headgear refitted I think he can go back-to-back in this race."

Sam Boswell…

"You will not find a more in-form trainer than Sam Thomas and he brings Vincenzo to this race. His last seven runners have seen five wins. His runner here hasn't been seen much over this trip which is a question mark. He got nabbed at Newbury by a possible miracle ride and he ran such a good race. His record first time out is also a question mark, but his yard is too good to discount.

"He's around the 5-1 mark and he's the one to take on the top of the market. The Irish have an awful record in this race which is worth keeping in mind, having not won it for about 20 years."

