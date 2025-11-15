Cheltenham: Panic Attack soars to Paddy Power Gold Cup glory for team Skelton

Panic Attack proved the latest example of Dan Skelton’s excellence when targeting a big prize as she ran away from her rivals up the Cheltenham hill to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

Off the track for 280 days, the nine-year-old was the choice of Harry Skelton from three declared runners for the stable, with Hoe Joly Smoke staying on for third and Riskintheground eventually a non-runner.

Rounding the bend on the slightly reconfigured track, last year's winner Il Ridoto stayed on the inside with Vincenzo, while a host of others, including Panic Attack, looked for fresher ground out wide.

This year's race was run in memory of Edward O'Grady, the last Irish trainer to win the race, with Tranquil Sea back in 2009, and Paul Nolan's Conyers Hill briefly looked like playing a major role in the finish for Ireland before flattening out up the hill.

Skelton asked for a big leap from Panic Attack at the last and while she picked up there just marginally in front, the 6-1 shot eventually pulled four lengths clear of 100-30 favourite Vincenzo who stuck on for second ahead of Hoe Joly Smoke and Conyers Hill for minor honours.

"When she couldn't make the Plate last year I thought this would be the race for her and then I was umming and ahhing over whether we got a prep run into her and I'm glad we didn't in the end," said the trainer.

"My eye was actually drawn to Hoe Joly Smoke turning in because he was getting a dream run before missing the last, but Panic Attack was absolutely brilliant.

"We had to ride her in there a bit today so it was a bit new to her, but I'm chuffed to bits and Harry gave her a great ride.

"The team have done an unbelievable job to get her ready. We didn't have a run coming into this which left me nervous, but I knew there was a bit left in her mark.

Image: Team Skelton pose with the Paddy Power Gold Cup

"I've got her late in her career but she's a brilliant mare.

"We've been second in this race a couple of times and I've never left a racecourse more disappointed than when Spiritofthegames got beat as his owner was one of our biggest supporters."

On future plans, he added: "She won't come back in December and I've a couple of ideas.

"I think she is most likely to go to Doncaster for the mares' chase over Christmas and then if all goes to plan come back here for the mares' chase in the spring."

Panic Attack's victory signalled the return of Harry Skelton's 'aeroplane' celebration on a weekend that could provide double joy, with wife Bridget at home expecting the couple's second child.

"Bridget is due today and I don't know what is happening. I hope everything is OK and maybe that has put her into labour who knows, hopefully they are all good," the jockey said.

"Everyone has been moaning to me and asking where the celebration has been so I thought I best give them something."