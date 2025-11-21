Ascot: Tom George looking forward to getting Il Est Francais started in 1965 Chase

Tom George is excited to see Il Est Francais make his first appearance since making Britain his home in the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

Although the seven-year-old officially won his first Grade One in George's name, he has spent much of his career based in France under the tutelage of the Slad-based trainer's son Noel and Amanda Zetterholm, for whom he won multiple major prizes at Auteuil as well as the 2023 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton.

He returned to the Sunbury circuit last Christmas to finish second in the King George VI Chase, but subsequently disappointed in the Ryanair at the Cheltenham Festival and connections have since opted to move him across the Channel, with Kempton's festive highlight again his primary aim.

George said: "I'm looking forward to seeing him out. We're happy with where he is, he's feeling good in himself and he's ready to make a start.

"We've had a clean run of it, Noel was over here the other day and was thrilled with the way he was looking. He's settled into life here, whatever happens his big target is Boxing Day but Saturday is a good starting point for him."

While the trainer is happy with how Il Est Francais has settled into life in Gloucestershire, he expects him to improve for his first competitive outing since May and is keen to see how he performs on a track he not previously encountered.

"As far as his fitness goes he's ready to make his reappearance, but whatever happens he's going to come on for it," George added.

"The conditions are right. We don't know fully how he'll act on the track, as there are a few more hills in Ascot than there are in Kempton, but I know right-handed will be preferable for him and good-ish ground will be preferable for him as well, rather than running on really deep ground. There's lots of things in his favour and a few things that are unknown.

"It's good James [Reveley] is able to come over and ride him as he knows him better than anybody. He was keen to ride him and I'm sure he's looking forward to it."

Paul Nicholls saddles Pic d'Orhy, who has not only won the last two editions of this Grade Two prize but is also a dual winner of the Ascot Chase over the course and distance.

Nicky Henderson is represented by last season's Arkle hero Jango Baie, with the field completed by Harry Fry's Gidleigh Park and Master Chewy, who represents the father-son training partnership of Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies.

Gidleigh Park has suffered a few issues in the past, including a well-documented heart problem, but Fry has been pleased with his preparation ahead of his seasonal bow. He said: "Touch wood, in the scheme of things, everything has gone well and he's ready to go.

"Obviously he only had three runs last year, winning the Grade Two over two miles at Windsor and then finishing runner-up in a Grade One at Aintree over two and a half. It will be a nice test for him on Saturday against good horses and good opposition and it will help us formulate plans for the rest of the season."

Master Chewy has got a run under his belt, having finished second to Hitman in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree four weeks ago.

"He ran a good race at Aintree and this is the obvious place to go with a view to working back from the King George," said Willy Twiston-Davies. "He's a very big, robust horse so I'm sure he's improved from his last run.

"It's a hot race, but he's won Grade Twos and he's a proven graded horse. We think he'll go well."