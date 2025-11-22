 Skip to content

Ascot: Jango Baie stamps his class on 1965 Chase for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville

Nicky Henderson's Arkle Chase hero Jango Baie jumped superbly throughout before galloping to a sensational victory in the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot under Nico de Boinville

Saturday 22 November 2025 14:10, UK

Jango Baie was outstanding at Ascot
Image: Jango Baie was outstanding at Ascot

Jango Baie put himself firmly in the King George VI Chase picture with a demonstrative performance in the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot.

Despite plenty of Nicky Henderson's early-season runners needing their first outing of the season, last season's Arkle hero was sent off the 9-4 favourite, with Nico de Boinville content to allow some of the other candidates in the stellar line-up stride on in the early stages.

There was a fascinating early skirmish for the lead, with Harry Fry's Gidleigh Park eventually taking the authority and Il Est Francais and two-time race winner Pic D'orhy never too far away.

As Il Est Francais was the first to crack and faded tamely, De Boinville was smuggling Jango Baie into contention and swinging the bend for home it was simply a case of how far, with the ever-improving six-year-old striding on to a nine-length victory over Gidleigh Park who bravely plugged on for second.

Bookmakers made the winner as short as 7-1 from 20s for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but in the more immediate, 4-1 for Kempton's Christmas feature on Boxing Day.

Also See:

More to follow...

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to get 80% of all televised PL matches this season

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract