Today on Sky Sports Racing: Strong Leader faces tough defence of Long Distance Hurdle crown at Newbury

The warm-up to Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury looks an absolute sizzler with a pair of Grade Two contests, plus strong cards at Doncaster and Southwell, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Newbury - Last year's hero Strong Leader faces Impose Toi

It looks a fascinating renewal of the feature Grade Two Coral Long Distance Hurdle (3.00) as last year's winner Strong Leader bid to defend his crown.

Olly Murphy's gutsy stayer must concede weight to some useful rivals, but his connections reach for the cheekpieces to make him focus under champion jockey Sean Bowen.

Impose Toi oozed class when defying a mark of 148 at Aintree and deserves his shot at this valuable prize. He has a bit to find but the weight allowance puts him in the picture.

Hewick and Ahoy Senor revert to hurdles as they look to reignite a spark, while Take No Chances has strong claims having been just a neck behind Strong Leader at Wetherby.

1.50 Newbury - Regent's Stroll & Wendigo lock horns

Image: Wendigo returns to the track at Newbury

A quality sextet has assembled for the Grade Two Coral John Francome Novices' Chase (1.50).

Paul Nicholls has taken this race with the likes of Clan Des Obeaux and Hermes Allen in the past and Regent's Stroll looks an exciting recruit to the larger obstacles.

He showed a good level of form over hurdles, the pick being his runner-up effort in Grade One company at Aintree and must go close with a clear round.

Wendigo was another who enjoyed a good season as a novice winning twice and finishing second to The New Lion in the Challow. He could not repel Wade Out on his fencing bow but, with that form franked, he must be feared.

Kingston Pride rates best of the rest after winning his chasing and stable debut at Perth.

2.40 Southwell - Dubai Honour & Shader clash in Churchill

A winter treat for flat fans with Shader and Dubai Honour headlining the Listed Midnite Churchill Stakes (2.40) at Southwell.

Shader produced a remarkable display to readily claim the Listed Floodlit Stakes at Kempton on his last start. That took his all-weather record to three from three and he will be popular to follow up under Colin Keane.

The William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour looks the chief danger. An ultra-consistent type, he must shoulder a penalty, and this is a prep run for a possible tilt at Hong Kong next month.

Watch every race from Newbury, Southwell and Doncaster all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday