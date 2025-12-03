Ryan Moore back among the winners on return to riding at Lingfield Park

Ryan Moore wasted little time getting back into the winner’s enclosure on his return from injury, striking with his second ride at Lingfield on Wednesday.

The Ballydoyle number one has been out of action since late August with a stress fracture in his femur, missing out on the chance to add to his decorated CV in the latter stages of the Flat turf season as Aidan O'Brien's string dominated the major events.

He came close to the perfect comeback when George Boughey's 11-8 favourite Sovereign Wealth was thwarted late in the opening Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Nursery Handicap.

However, he didn't have to wait long to correct the record, as he took the initiative aboard Richard Hughes' 1-2 favourite Lazzar in the Join The Midnite Movement Novice Stakes and never looked like being denied in a half-length triumph.

Moore told Sky Sports Racing: "It's been a while so it's good to be back."

Moore's return to action comes in time for the Hong Kong International races which take place on December 14, with the O'Brien-trained Los Angeles and The Lion In Winter due to line up at Sha Tin.

He has also been announced by the Hong Kong Jockey Club as a possible participant in the International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley on December 10.

Moore said: "We have some runners there on the Sunday and I'll be riding next week in Happy Valley.

"The International Jockeys' Championship is on Wednesday and I'm looking forward to it."