Today on Sky Sports Racing: Unbeaten chaser Aworkinprogress headlines Welsh National Trial at Chepstow

It is Welsh Grand National Trial day on Saturday as nine runners do battle in the warm-up for Chepstow’s post-Christmas feature, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.36 Chepstow - Prolific Aworkinprogress faces eight rivals

An intriguing running of this year's Coral Welsh Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (1.36) sees Aworkinprogress headline.

The Nick Gifford-trained six-year-old is a perfect five from five over the larger obstacles and returned with a solid victory at Uttoxeter last month.

He needs to take this prize if he is to have a chance of lining up in the Welsh Grand National and must be feared if able to step forward again.

Paul Nicholls is double-handed with Stay Away Fay and Makin'yourmindup reappearing having had wind operations. Both have plenty of back class but a bit to prove.

Jubilee Express could be the main danger for Sam Thomas and Lorcan Williams. Second in the main event last season, he is another who may need to claim this to get into the Welsh Christmas showpiece.

12.29 Chepstow - Ben Solo & Just Over Land lock horns

Ben Solo and Just Over Land lock horns in a competitive Protectorcomms Sirens And Stallions Handicap Chase (12.29).

Ben Solo has always looked a chaser and he built on his debut over fences to score over this course and distance last time. He impressed with his jumping and looks the type to win plenty of races under Jamie Brace.

Sam Thomas' Just Over Land got off the mark over fences on his return at Fontwell twenty days ago and, having overcome trouble in running on that occasion, he warrants respect despite heading up in grade.

Lumi Plugin completes the shortlist for the in-form Gary and Josh Moore team.

6.30 Wolverhampton - In-form Cephalus & Tribal Wisdom headline

Cephalus and Tribal Wisdom contest an open renewal of this Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap (6.30) at Wolverhampton.

Cephalus got up in the final strides to land a Newcastle seller on his final start for Gary and Josh Moore. He makes his debut for the Chelsea Banham team in this warmer heat.

Tribal Wisdom arrives having recorded a second success in his last three starts when seeing off Hitched over this course and distance and he makes appeal under this 2lb higher mark.

Of the others, Zryan is lightly raced on the all-weather and could have more to offer, while Hitched reopposes.

Watch every race from Chepstow and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, December 6.