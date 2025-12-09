Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fingle Bridge eyes first chasing victory at Uttoxeter

Uttoxeter's National Hunt card takes centre stage Tuesday afternoon, before attention switches to All-Weather Championships action from Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.00 Uttoxeter - Exciting Fingle Bridge pursues first win over fences

The opening TGF Construction Christmas Bonanza Beginners' Chase at Uttoxeter on Tuesday is an intriguing three-runner contest, where the exciting Fingle Bridge bids to go one better than his chase debut last time out. He ended a faultless campaign last year with success in a listed event at Exeter, getting the better of the talented Regent's Stroll.

Olly Murphy then decided a suitable starting point to the seven-year-old's chasing career would be a Beginners' Chase at Exeter 22 days ago, where he only found joint Arkle favourite Lulamba too good. Gary and Josh Moore's Salver was third that day and boosted the form with a 12-length win in a Grade 2 at Sandown on Friday.

Dan Skelton's five-year-old Largy Belter was a well-beaten fifth in the aforementioned race at Exeter and will have a 19-and-a-half length deficit to turn around with Fingle Bridge if he is to record a first career success for the Skeltons.

The final runner in this field is Phantomofthepoints for David Pipe, who is having his second run after a wind operation in the summer. The seven-year-old finished an encouraging fourth last time out after 225 days off the track and makes his debut over fences today.

2.30 Uttoxeter - Autonomous Cloud and Madaket headline

Seven go to post for the Avonside Supplies & Etex Handicap Chase over three miles and Fergal O'Brien will be hoping his nine-year-old Autonomous Cloud can bounce back from a below-par effort at Cheltenham's November meeting. He eyes a third course and distance success under recent regular rider Harry O'Dwyer.

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White operation saddle seven-year-old Madaket, who is looking for a first win since March 2024. The gelding has hit the post a number of times since and has been dropped another 2lbs in his quest for a first chase success.

Sole Solution is an intriguing running for Venetia Williams. The seven-year-old signed off an encouraging season with successive wins over hurdles at the start of this year and steps up to three miles for the first time today. This is his chase debut after being off the track for 311 days, so the market may be a good judge of his chances.

Ski Lodge (for Alan King) and Bells Of Peterboro - who has the assistance of champion Sean Bowen today - are others to keep an eye on.

5.00 Newcastle - Dark Cloud Rising reopposes four rivals

The Make The Move To Midnite Handicap at Newcastle on Tuesday is made up of nine runners headlined by David O'Meara's Dark Cloud Rising, who is looking to record successive course and distance wins having scored over this trip 19 days ago. In first time cheekpieces last time out, the three-year-old got up by a neck and will have to defy a 3lb rise today in a race where he reopposes four rivals.

Second that day was Monks Dream for Tim Easterby who made a winning move but was run down late on by the winner. He has now finished second on three occasions in his last six runs.

Paul Midgley's Lethal Nymph has been in good form of late recording two wins and as many placed efforts from his last five starts - including when third behind Dark Cloud Rising last time out.

Rhythm N Hooves, Badri and Oriental Prince are other to note in this field of nine.

Best of the rest

Newcastle's 5.30pm Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap sees fellow last time out winners Priapos and Marry The Night face off, with both likely to be popular as they seek follow-up successes. Political Power was only beaten by a head on his last visit to Gosforth Park and he could well be in the frame again despite disappointment at Wolverhampton the last day.

An hour later, recent course and distance success stories collide when Superior Council and Green Valentine clash in the Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Handicap.