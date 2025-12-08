John Hunt: December Gold Cup at Cheltenham renamed in support of Hunt Family Fund

Silent auction running with prizes including behind the scenes of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football and a tour of Willie Mullins' training yard; all proceeds go to causes relating to young women, in memory of Hunt’s wife, Carol, and daughters Hannah and Louise

The December Gold Cup will be run in support of the Hunt Family Fund at this weekend’s pre-Christmas meeting at Cheltenham.

The race, a valuable premier handicap first run in 1963, will be named the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup in order to raise awareness for the charitable initiative created by racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy.

The fund aims to support causes relating to young women and has been established in memory of Hunt's wife, Carol, and daughters Hannah and Louise, who were murdered at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire in July 2024.

Amy Hunt said: "Cheltenham have been so supportive to both dad and myself and to run Saturday's big race in honour of mum and my sisters, acknowledging their amazing lives as well as driving forward the support for women of all ages, is a wonderful gesture.

"Dad has been coming to Cheltenham all of his adult life, he loves the place and will be commentating on the race for BBC Radio 5 Live. It will be an honour for us all to be there to present the prizes for such a fantastic race."

Guy Lavender, chief executive of Cheltenham racecourse, added: "John and Amy Hunt are two outstanding people and how they have faced the world with such courage, dignity and resilience since the tragic events of July last year is truly humbling.

"The team at Cheltenham wanted to assist the Hunt Family Fund in any way possible and hopefully by running the feature race of the Christmas meeting as the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup in 2025, we can help to highlight the important causes which the fund is helping and also provide a fitting tribute to another three outstanding people - Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt."

The fund is currently running a silent auction, which ends on Thursday, with lots including a tour of Willie Mullins' stable and an opportunity to meet Michael Owen and look around his Manor House Stables.