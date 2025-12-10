International Jockeys' Championship: Ryan Moore, Hollie Doyle & William Buick compete against world's best

Wednesday sees the world’s best flat jockeys gather in Hong Kong as they compete in the International Jockeys’ Championship, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Barzalona out to defend his crown

Happy Valley is the venue for the Hong Kong International Jockeys' Championship. Last year's title was dominated by Mickael Barzalona who was a comfortable champion with two wins and a second from the four qualifying races, providing him with a total score of 30 points.

This year however Barzalona will face strong competition again as, along with himself, James McDonald, William Buick and Ryan Moore, the top four jockeys in the Longines World's Best Jockey rankings will be present.

Zac Purton will be bidding to win the title for a record extending fourth time having won it in 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Hollie Doyle and Rachel King will be seeking to win this award for the first time in their careers while Umberto Rispoli will be making his IJC debut.

Previous winners Hugh Bowman, Christophe Lemaire, Joao Moreira and Vincent Ho are the other world class jockeys competing for one of the most prestigious jockey challenges in the world.

Leg one: 12.10pm; leg two: 12.40pm; leg three: 1.40pm; leg four: 2.10pm.

1.25 Hexham - Talented Tashkhan makes hurdles debut

The second race at Hexham on Wednesday is an interesting affair where former Ascot Gold Cup contender Tashkhan is one of eight runners seeking a first win over hurdles in the Paxtons Now Stocking Stihl Equipment Maiden Hurdle (1.25).

Brian Ellison's seven-year-old has competed at Group One level on the flat plenty of times throughout his 35-race career, including two runs ago when finishing seventh in the Prix du Cadran.

Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore saddle five-year-old Kool Raoul who has finished second on both starts over hurdles. The latest run where he was sent off 9/4 co-favourite was over today's course and distance and that added experience may well work in his favour.

James Moffatt's six-year-old Union Avenue was last seen finishing ninth in the Champion Bumper and is another transitioning to hurdles for the first time.

1.55 Hexham - Getaway Master & King Gris headline

Five go to post in the Buttermere Handicap Hurdle (1.55) where Micky Hammond's Getaway Master will be pursuing back-to-back wins having scored at Carlisle 10 days ago.

Gordon Elliott has only had one runner at Hexham in the last five seasons and he saddles a rare runner in the form of King Gris who comfortably won on his sole start for the yard nine days ago at Ayr.

Nicky Richards's nine-year-old Gege Ville recorded a first win over hurdles on his penultimate start of last season before finishing second at Ayr the time after. He returns after a 289-day break in pursuit of a second win over hurdles.

Jakana is pursuing a first win for Leonard Kerr having previously registered two successes for Fergal O'Brien while Pure Sirloin is the mount of Patrick Wadge.

Watch every race from Hexham and the International Jockeys' Championship all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, December 10.