Epsom Derby: Jockey Club bring in Frank Warren's team to boost dwindling crowd numbers as part of big changes

Derby day at Epsom will look very different from next year with The Jockey Club bringing in Frank Warren's team to help boost dwindling crowd numbers.

The early June fixture, featuring the famous Classic contest, has seen an alarming decline in attendance in recent years, with 22,000 through the gates this year, down from 38,000 in 2019.

In response, Epsom has announced a series of changes, including a new DerbyFest area on 'The Hill', run in partnership with Warren's Queensberry Promotions, aimed at bringing in more racegoers and increasing engagement with the local community.

Other changes include free entry for under-18s across Epsom Downs and free parking across the site.

The big race itself will be run with an increased prize pot of £2m, making it the joint-richest race in the UK, while the Coronation Cup will be moved to Saturday from the Friday fixture.

Image: Jan Brueghel and Calandagan battle it out at Epsom

Epsom Downs General Manager, Jim Allen, said in a statement: "Epsom Downs Racecourse is the home of the 'Original Derby', a race which is widely regarded as the most important two and a half minutes in the racing and breeding industry, shaping pedigrees, stallion careers and bloodstock markets for generations.

"My own passion for The Derby and Epsom Downs goes back many years, to my own childhood, and while I was extraordinarily proud to have overseen my first Derby as General Manager earlier this year, I couldn't wait to address some of the things that the team and I knew could be improved.

"The changes we are making, both on and off the track, would not have been possible without crucial input from racegoers, annual members, the local community, a number of stakeholders from right across the sport and our sponsors Betfred and other partners, all of which have helped shape this painstaking review process.

"It is so important for us to be continually evolving and improving to give everyone the best possible experience across the two days. Ultimately, we want to deliver something that Epsom and the surrounding area, along with everyone connected with British racing, can feel truly proud of and one which is befitting of The Betfred Derby Festival's status as a world-class and prestigious event."