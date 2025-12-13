Cheltenham: Glengouly springs surprise with 33/1 December Gold Cup success for Sean Bowen and Faye Bramley

Sean Bowen rode his rivals to sleep from the front on Glengouly to give Faye Bramley the biggest winner of her career in the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Champion jockey Bowen was allowed to dictate matters at his own pace, stacking up the field behind him as he continued to give his mount breathers.

Turning into the straight all the main market fancies were moving into a position to challenge with Vincenzo, Hoe Joly Smoke and Jagwar close enough if good enough.

Bowen knew exactly what he was sat on, though, and the former Willie Mullins inmate had plenty left as he powered up the hill for a 33-1 success.

Vincenzo was a length and a half away in second with Jagwar a neck away in third.

The winning owners, The Cheeky Pups syndicate, pledged to donate £10,000 of their winnings to the Hunt Family Fund with close to £500,000 being raised through various channels over the course of the week for charities.

