Kempton: Sir Gino claims Christmas Hurdle in style on reappearance

Sir Gino proved his brilliance remains very much intact with a winning return in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park.

Nicky Henderson's charge had not been seen in competitive action since the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at this meeting 12 months ago, with a subsequent infection that curtailed his season also leading to a spell in hospital.

Having been nursed back to health by the Seven Barrows team, Sir Gino was the 4-7 favourite for his eagerly-anticipated comeback in a Grade One contest won by his esteemed stablemate Constitution Hill in each of the past three seasons.

After racing with his trademark enthusiasm throughout, the five-year-old Sir Gino pulled six lengths clear of reigning Champion Hurdle heroine Golden Ace for an impressive victory.

More to follow...

All-the-way Kitzbuhel scintillating in Kauto Star

Kitzbuhel produced a superb front-running display to give Willie Mullins a first victory in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

A Grade Three-winning hurdler and a decisive scorer on his chasing debut at Punchestown last month, Kitzbuhel was the 13-8 favourite stepping up in trip and class for this three-mile Grade One and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs in the hands of Paul Townend.

Image: Kitzbuhel was imperious from the front at Kempton

While chief market rivals Wendigo and Thomas Mor appeared to be struggling to keep up on this speed-favouring track, Kitzbuhel got into a perfect rhythm on the lead and produced some prodigious leaps in the back straight to leave the chasing pack on the back foot.

Eventual runner-up Thomas Mor briefly threatened to close the gap rounding the home turn, but Kitzbuhel was not for catching and although he stood a long way off the final obstacle he safely made it to the other side to put the seal on a visually impressive two-and-three-quarter-length success.

Mullins said: "He galloped and jumped and looking at that he could easily go back to two and a half miles.

"Some of the jumps he put in were spectacular and he looked like an old hand. Paul rode him with so much confidence. If he could keep up that for the rest of the season it would be fantastic.

"You're hoping they just keep jumping and don't make a mistake that lets the field back into the race. I was afraid of Paul Nicholls and his horse [Blueking d'Oroux], but he just didn't seem to jump well around here and then Thomas Mor came with a rattle. He missed the second-last a little bit and we were better at the last and in the end we've finished happy."

He continued: "We've a nice team of novice chasers and hopefully they stay sound. I imagine you'll be looking at the Dublin Racing Festival or an equivalent over here - maybe the Scilly Isles or something like that.

"All those things are in the mix and we'll have to see how it all plays out over Christmas and then sit down and figure all that out."

Townend enjoyed King George success on his festive visit to Kempton 12 months ago and was delighted to be once again in the Sunbury winner's enclosure.

"It was brilliant and to jump so well round a place like Kempton as a novice is a huge help. He winged the first and I was able to just dictate after that," said the jockey.

"I wouldn't know a lot about riding one like this around here as I haven't been here all that often, but it looked the right thing to do on him and thankfully it worked out."