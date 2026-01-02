Clare Balding remembers her 'one of a kind' father as racing mourns the loss of Ian Balding

A Cheltenham Festival-winning rider and trainer, as well as the handler of some of the Flat giants, such as the brilliant Mill Reef, Ian Balding passed away on Friday morning at the age of 87 and his daughter Clare Balding offered a touching tribute on social media

Clare Balding has paid tribute to her "fearless, funny and charming" father Ian following his death on Friday at the age of 87.

Trainer of the 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef, Balding's two children have gone on to have hugely-successful careers in their own fields.

His son Andrew took over the licence in 2002 and quickly earned a place at the top table, while Clare was a leading amateur jockey before turning her hand to broadcasting and writing.

She posted on social media: "My Dad was one of a kind. Fearless, funny and charming he was an all round sportsman, a great trainer and a beautiful horseman.

"He loved his dogs, his horses and his family - probably in that order. He shared with me his passion for sport and taught me to be brave enough to chase a dream, even if it seemed impossible. We'll miss him so much."

Balding was part of notable racing family, his father Gerald was a renowned polo player before embarking on a training career while his brother Toby, who died in 2014, is on the elite list of handlers who have sent out winners of the Grand National, Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle.

He first took out a licence in 1964 and just seven years later, Mill Reef's exploits propelled Balding into the headlines and helped him become champion trainer for the one and only time in his career.

Balding enjoyed a regular stream of top-class runners, with Glint Of Gold a six-times Group One winner, while the likes of Mrs Penny, Diamond Shoal, Gold And Ivory and champion miler Selkirk were other star names before speed queen Lochsong blazed her way to three Group One wins and a place in the public hearts.

A talented amateur rider in his youth, Balding not only tasted Cheltenham Festival glory as a rider but also as a trainer, saddling the 1991 Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle winner Crystal Spirit, who raced in the same Paul Mellon colours sported by Mill Reef.

He also helped many aspiring riders in their careers, including subsequent Derby winner Martin Dwyer who paid tribute to "a great man who was loved and respected by many".

He said: "It is very sad, Ian was a great man.

"He loved sport and he was a great horseman, I owe Ian and his family a debt of gratitude for what they did for me and for many other people, not just jockeys.

"He helped a lot of people along and helped them in their careers, I'm eternally grateful to have been included in that.

"He took me in as a snotty-nosed kid from Liverpool and shaped me into who I am today, I was a bit rough around the edges when I first came but he taught me a lot about riding, about racing and about life in general.

"I was only 16 when I first went there, he was just a great man who was loved and respected by many.

"I was apprenticed to Ian and had my first winners for him, we had a lot of success and that continued when Andrew took over.

"The Balding family were like a second family. I'm not sure it happens these days as racing has changed and is so fast-paced, but Ian always had so much time for people.

"He had a tremendous amount of success at Kingsclere and then Andrew and his family have taken it on and made it even bigger. He leaves a great legacy."