Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Newcastle

We have a busy day’s racing on Saturday with All-Weather action from Lingfield and Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Lingfield - In-form Baldomero and Accrual lock horns

In-form pair Baldomero and Accrual lock horns in a cracking renewal of the Create Your Bet Builders At Midnite Handicap at Lingfield.

Baldomero bounced back to form at the end of last year winning three of his last four starts including when running down Clearpoint over this course and distance last time. A 2lbs rise means this is a career-high mark but he can be in the mix under Harry Davies.

Accrual has looked a sprinter going places since joining David Loughnane from the Kubler yard. He comfortably landed a six-furlong event here earlier this month and deserves a crack at the better heat.

The Thames Boatman has undergone wind surgery while Twilight Jet has a few lengths to find having finished behind Baldomero on his last start.

5.20 Newcastle - Course winner Inspired takes on Ted Le Saux

Course winner Inspired faces Ted Le Saux in a trappy edition of the Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

Inspired readily claimed a maiden at this track in December, justifying odds-on in the process and looks a horse to follow on the all-weather this winter. Karl Burke's son of Dubawi is expected to defy the penalty before going on to better things.

Ted Le Saux made a pleasing start when runner-up at Lingfield last month and Andrew Balding's charge will be expected to strip fitter and give the top horse plenty to think about as he drops back to a mile.

3.47 Newcastle - Second Fiddle and Tasever arrive in great spirits

Second Fiddle and Tasever headline a field of 11 for this Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap.

The Iain Jardine-trained Second Fiddle has been in fine fettle of late winning six of his seven starts for this trainer and jumping up 24lbs in the process. She will be popular to land another success and defy a 7lbs rise in the weights.

Tasever, all-weather horse of the year winner last season, landed a fifth career victory when narrowly beating Powerful Response here last month and he should remain competitive under Jason Hart.

Topweight Eligible, now a 10-year-old, showed his well-being when scoring under Jo Mason at Southwell last month and is another to consider, while Mao Shang Wong makes appeal on handicap debut for David O'Meara.

