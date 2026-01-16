Ascot tips: Vincenzo fancied to scoop Handicap prize on Saturday

The Weekend Winners team return in search of winners at Ascot and Haydock in their latest episode – available now on the At The Races YouTube channel.

The panel of Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix paid particular attention to the bet365 Handicap Chase (2.00pm), ran over two miles and five furlongs at the Berkshire track - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Vincenzo and Bad are currently towards the head of the market, followed by Scarface, Etalon and Hitman.

Declan Rix…

"It looks a really good opportunity for Vincenzo. I think four of the horses in here are double figures in terms of age, so he's not exactly taking on really progressive sorts. We know where we are with a lot of these horses.

"Bad can be very good and he can be very bad, he probably wants better ground and a return to Kempton. Scarface also has a bridesmaid tag while Etalon was very good last time out at Ascot but steps up in trip here. I always want to take on favourites but it looks a really good opportunity for Vincenzo. He looks to be becoming more the full package. He was quite a weak horse early in his career and it's taken a bit of time for him to strengthen up.

"What else has taken a bit of time is his jumping, he has been a bit of a slow learner especially when getting in deep. He has a bit of a habit of lugging and going left, which wouldn't be ideal around Ascot - especially on some of those downhill fences. He's had a good run in the Paddy Power behind Panic Attack - form franked - and has had a good run behind Glengouly in the December Gold Cup.

"What I would say is 2/1 is as short as I'd want to go, and I'd be hoping to get 3/1 if I was being greedy."

Sam Boswell…

"It's a good race this. Dec has made a great case for the favourite, but I was trying to find an each-way angle to the race. At the prices I'm not sure Hitman is going to win it for me - and yes his win rate is poor - but he always threatens to produce. He was second here 12 months ago and people will point to Harry Cobden getting onto Neon Moon for this weekend, but Hitman tends to be ridden by Freddie Gingell, who seems to get on well with him.

"What are we looking at this season? He was a winner up at Aintree on seasonal reappearance - you can't crab that with Master Chewy in second. He then went to Huntingdon and wasn't too far behind Djelo and Edwardstone. I'll have a play on him.

"I'll also touch on Neon Moon. David Pipe - his most profitable track if you back him blind is Ascot (+£44 to a £1 stake). Harry Cobden rides and he has a really good record when teaming up with David Pipe. The only thing I'd be concerned about is the ground, if it was good to soft I'd be all over Neon Moon. I'll have a small saver on him."

Kate Tracey…

"I'm going to go for Scarface. I just don't trust Vincenzo or Bad at the prices, and Scarface [by comparison] looks like a solid proposition. He was beaten by Etalon last time out (over 2m3f) but was staying on towards the end.

"Scarface will be much more suited by the extra two furlongs he'll be getting here. He has a good Ascot record which will hopefully come to the fore. In that run last time out he had the blinkers swapped for his regular cheekpieces and it was good to see him rebounding from the Newbury effort prior.

"He holds no secrets from the handicapper and has actually been given a 1lb rise for that but he likes the track, is in the mix and when we talk about solid propositions - there's not a lot of them in this race. I hope that Scarface will show his consistency."

