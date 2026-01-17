Clarence House Chase: Jonbon lands dramatic Ascot crown under James Bowen after Il Etait Temps falls

Jonbon was not for beating as he overcame pre-race drama to grind out a famous victory in the BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Nicky Henderson's star chaser was due to be partnered for the first time by owner JP McManus' soon-to-be retained rider Harry Cobden, but a fall in an earlier race saw him dramatically miss out and it was James Bowen who was called up to deputise.

Dan Skelton's remarkable bargain-buy Thistle Ask made the running, with the Irish raider and 2-5 favourite Il Etait Temps bringing up the rear as Jonbon travelled in mid division.

It was Jonbon and the Thistle Ask who did battle at the business end, with Il Etait Temps suffering what looked a tired fall, and Jonbon rallying to edge into the lead for an eventual three-length win at 6-1 from Thistle Ask.

Jonbon received rapturous applause on his return to the winner's enclosure and there were huge cheers, too, as the Willie Mullins-trained Il Etait Temps got to his feet after being treated on-course.

Image: Jonbon clears a fence in front of the Ascot grandstand

Il Etait Temps had twice proved too good for defending Clarence House champion Jonbon, in the Celebration Chase and Tingle Creek Chase, and Henderson admitted he feared Jonbon's career record of never being out of the first two was in danger.

"Dear old Jonbon, he is so very, very special. Stamina kicked in and that helped him, he stays, we know he stays," said Henderson, who faced an anxious wait to prepare Jonbon before confirmation Cobden would not be able to ride.

"I was terrified he'd lose his record, let alone win. He should be proud of that record, but I thought it was up for grabs. I know JP just adores him and you can see why.

"It's unfortunate for Harry, but it's great for James, I've got to say that, they've met up once before at Cheltenham [when second in this race] two years ago and it didn't go to plan.

Image: James Bowen got the call to ride Jonbon less than half an hour before the race

"We always saddle him him in the stables, I think that was the first time I've saddled him in about five years, certainly since he's been chasing, because we don't saddle him up here.

"It was an end-to-end gallop, it seemed to test them all. James thought he was beaten three out, but he keeps going.

"He probably never changes gears, he was a very fast horse and now he's not as fast as he was, but the stamina kicks in. He's on older legs than those other guys, but he's brave."

Thoughts inevitably now turn to the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival where Jonbon has yet to be successful, despite what is now a CV adorned by 11 Grade Ones.

Image: Nicky Henderson all smiles as he looks on after Jonbon's Clarence House Chase success

"That's up for grabs, isn't it?" Henderson said.

"I just think he's been unlucky every time he's been to Cheltenham and he has won there twice, he's won the Shloer twice - not impressively, I admit, but that has always been his first run of the year.

"He deserves to run at Cheltenham, I'd love to be trying him over further but invariably things have just gone wrong."