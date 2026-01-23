Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster, Southwell, Wolverhampton and Meydan

We have a busy day’s racing on Friday with action from Doncaster, Southwell, Wolverhampton and Meydan, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.15 Doncaster - Fingal's Hill and Guard Duty lock horns in feature

The in-form Fingal's Hill and Guard Duty contest an excellent Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling Handicap Hurdle at Doncaster.

Peter Atkinson's 10-year-old was in fine spirits when last seen in the summer, winning at Aintree and Hexham. He is 9lbs pound higher than the first of those victories but should be involved providing he is fit enough after a break.

Guard Duty is a tough handicapper who ran a stormer when third in a valuable event at Windsor last time and merits respect off the same mark under Ben Jones.

Glynn Brae looked promising when winning on his return in November before finished well beaten when strong in the market at Sandown and he will be expected to resume his progress.

1.15 Doncaster - One Big Bang and Western Knight clash in useful novices' chase

A super rendition of this Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places "Chasing Excellence" Novices' Chase sees One Big Bang and Western Knight clash.

The James Owen-trained One Big Bang opened his account over fences when seeing off Kamsinas in a two-runner race at Southwell last month and this excellent hurdler must be feared if able to step forward again.

Western Knight has long been considered a chaser in the making, and he is another who left his debut over fences behind him to score at the second time of asking. He drops back in trip but is sure to be dangerous from the front.

Of the others, 135-rated hurdler Roadlesstravelled makes his fencing bow, while Larios is another to note for Harry Derham and Paul O'Brien.

7.15 Southwell - Well-bred Fortification headlines

Fortification headlines a field of seven for a cracking Read Meg Nicholl's Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap at Southwell.

Archie Watson's son of Mehmas, caught the eye when comfortably making all to land a novice event at Wolverhampton in November and he looks the one to focus on having undergone a gelding operation since last seen.

The William Haggas-trained Magic Stone has finished in the first three on all starts to date including when third on his reappearance at Wolverhampton this month. That was an eye-catching run given he had little room to challenge and he will be popular in the betting.

Recent course and distance victor Guernsey Angel rates best of the rest.

Best of the rest

1.45 Doncaster - Excellent heat where Irandando Has and Minella Jury have strong chances.

12.45 Doncaster - Pauling's Dig Deep is expected to do better.

4.00 Doncaster - Mask Of Zorro bids for a four-timer.

6.15 Southwell - Giorgio M looks to have obvious claims.

6.45 Southwell - Veteran Eligible seeks a hat-trick.

4.10 Wolverhampton - Red-hot Lazzar represents Richard Hughes.

2.05 Meydan - Group Three Firebreak Stakes with Fort Payne among seven runners.

2.40 Meydan - Group Two Al Fahidi Fort - Mysterious Night and Witness Stand (Hollie) involved, Audience another to note now with David O'Meara.

3.15 Meydan - Group Three Al Shindagha Sprint features the usual suspects El Nasseeb, Mufasa and Dark Saffron.

3.50 Meydan - Group Two Blue Point Sprint - Last year's winner West Acre features.

4.25 Meydan - Group One Al Maktoum Challenge - Jamie Osborne's Heart Of Honor and Artorious fancied.

5.00 Meydan - Group One Jebel Hatta - Opera Ballo will be a warm order under William Buick. Midak is an interesting recruit for Ian Williams.

6.10 Meydan - Group Three with Meydaan, Epic Poet and West Wind Blows declared.

3.00 Bahrain - Daniel and Claire Kubler have runners alongside George Scott.