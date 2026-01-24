Harry Redknapp-owned Taurus Bay denied Grade 2 win in controversial Cheltenham finale

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp was denied victory in a controversial final race on Cheltenham's Trials Day card on Saturday.

The Ben Pauling-trained Taurus Bay - who carried the colours of Redknapp - was beaten in a photo finish by Kripticjim in the AIS Novices' Hurdle, which was run in almost darkness following a lengthy delay.

The race began almost 30 minutes after the advertised start time after a hole, possibly caused by a collapsed drain, was discovered, leading to inspections and frantic reconfiguring of the course.

Amid the confusion, trainer Nicky Henderson withdrew favourite Act Of Innocence, bringing Redknapp's horse into second-favourite at odds of 11/4.

Despite the visibility, Taurus Bay and the Joe Tizzard-trained Kripticjim both enjoyed relatively smooth rounds of jumping before hurdling the final obstacle together. With the runners inseparable to the naked eye as they crossed the line and the photo finish unusable due to conditions, the judge decided the race in Kripticjim's favour via TV footage.

Pauling said: "Basically from what I can work out, the photo you can't see because it's too dark so they have to use video footage and in my eyes that is conclusive Joe's horse wins by a head.

"I heard there was a question over the technology so I just wanted to see it myself. It is what it is and I wanted the race on and it was simply too dark for the photo."

On the delay, Pauling added: "Obviously we were called into the stewards' room as a hole had appeared in a very awkward position right upsides the second-last fence where we are very narrow.

"I'm not going to say what it is as that is for the course, but there was a hole and first there was a discussion to not run the race. I think races like this are vital for horses' preparations and we've just proven that and even though we haven't won today that is the first time our horse has had a battle and he will have learned so much and will benefit for it next time out.

"When I went down, the groundstaff had done a brilliant job, they had moved the rail to protect the hole and we felt it could come three yards further out and they would still have clear line of sight.

"Watching that race I don't think anyone could say there was any noticeable jinking. I think we dealt with it the best we can and the fading light was another issue but no one has fallen, everyone is home safe and it's a good result."

Redknapp has seen many things in sport, but even he was taken aback by the pre-race developments.

He said: "It was strange wasn't it, it's been a strange old day.

"I thought he got beat there at the finish, but I won a King George by a nose and I can't have it all my way I suppose. He's run well there and we'll see how we go back here at the Festival.

"It's just a shame it was all a bit of a mess and Nicky didn't run did he, but everyone else went for it."