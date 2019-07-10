Friday's Tips

One Master (green cap)

The coast is clear for One Master to register another Group One win in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes, with Laurens missing at Newmarket because of her late setback.

A somewhat surprising victor of the Prix de la Foret over seven furlongs last season, One Master has gone on to prove that was certainly no fluke.

She was beaten just a length in the Breeders' Cup Mile by Expert Eye, and can be forgiven her last run of 2018 in the Hong Kong Mile when she was far from disgraced around five lengths behind Beauty Generation - who is a star over there.

This year, One Master started her campaign over in Ireland and was actually behind her William Haggas-trained stablemate Beshaayir, but she was conceding 3lb to her younger companion.

She then took a huge step forward at Royal Ascot, looking sure to win the Queen Anne only to be worn down close home by Lord Glitters and Beat The Bank.

Whether she stays a true-run mile against colts and geldings is up for debate, but she may get away with it against her own sex on Friday - and that Queen Anne run is the best form on offer.

Roger Varian's Qabala would be the main danger if she bounces back to either her Nell Gwyn or 1000 Guineas form - but she disappointed in Ireland last time out.

Final Song faces two Royal Ascot winners in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, but she looks sure to be suited by the step up to six furlongs.

Saeed bin Suroor agonised over whether to run his filly in the Queen Mary, won by Raffle Prize, or the Albany over six furlongs - which went the way of Roger Varian's Daahyeh.

Unfortunately for Bin Suroor he picked the shorter race - and Final Prize flew home too late, to be beaten just over a length by Raffle Prize - but she will be much more at home over this trip.

Hugo Palmer's Collide has shaped well in two red-hot handicaps since winning at Kempton and is another who will welcome going up in distance in the valuable Bet365 Trophy.

Fourth in the Ebor trial won by First Eleven at York, he was running on in fifth behind Baghdad and Ben Vrackie in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Ascot.

The latter runs here but is up 4lb, while Collide competes off the same mark.

David Menuisier's Migration had been progressive before the Britannia at Ascot, and was far from disgraced when seventh of 28.

The handicapper has left him alone for the Bet365 Handicap, and he can regain the winning thread.

Declan Carroll's Spartan Fighter is the potential headline act at York in the Acturis Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes.

He beat Simon Crisford's Norfolk winner A'Ali at Ripon when last seen, and on a strict reading of that form he should have no trouble defying a penalty.

Off bottom weight, David Simcock's Durston should bring up the hat-trick in the William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Handicap.

In the feature William Hill Summer Stakes, Bryan Smart's Fairy Falcon can defy her lowly rating and gain some valuable black type.

Ed Walker's Swindler is an interesting runner in Ascot's Long Harbour Derek Lucie-Smith Memorial Handicap, because some of his juvenile form catches the eye.

Mark Johnston and Franny Norton are usually worth siding with at Chester, and Feelinlikeasomeone should take some beating in the MBNA EBF Novice Auction Stakes

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 2.15 Kemble, 2.50 Grenadier Guard, 3.25 American Graffiti, 4.00 Hameem, 4.35 Red Armada, 5.10 Sunsprite, 5.45 Star Shield.

CHEPSTOW: 6.00 Purple Jazz, 6.30 Rose Crown, 7.05 Caen Na Coille, 7.35 X Force, 8.10 Joegogo, 8.40 Kendergarten Kop, 9.10 Just Later.

CHESTER: 5.50 Rockesbury, 6.20 Feelinlikeasomeone, 6.55 Mugatoo, 7.25 War Storm, 8.00 Proud Archi, 8.30 Bowson Fred, 9.00 Dorah.

CORK: 5.40 Aliym, 6.15 Golazo, 6.45 Rain In Spain, 7.20 Santana Plessis, 7.50 Rashaan, 8.25 Minx Tiara, 8.55 Glendruid.

FFOS LAS: 6.10 Included, 6.40 Chimes Of Dylan, 7.15 Birch Vale, 7.45 Final Choice, 8.20 The Cashel Man, 8.50 Milanvera.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Migration, 2.25 Final Song, 3.00 Collide, 3.35 ONE MASTER (NAP), 4.10 Al Suhail, 4.45 Breathtaking Look, 5.20 Shamshon.

YORK: 2.05 Spartan Fighter, 2.40 Speed Company, 3.15 Fairy Falcon, 3.45 Furzig, 4.20 Shammah, 4.55 Holmeswood, 5.30 Dutch Pursuit.

DOUBLE: One Master and Final Song