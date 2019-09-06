Sunday Tips

David O'Meara - fancied to strike at York

Anita Chambers makes Perfection her best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Perfection can secure the third Listed success of her career in the LNER Supporting CALM Garrowby Stakes at York.

David O'Meara's charge arrives on the Knavesmire in top form having won a fillies-only event of that calibre at Pontefract last time out.

Having previously narrowly lost out in a couple of seven-furlong Group Three affairs, it was no surprise to see the four-year-old take full advantage of dropping back to six furlongs as she does not quite get the longer trip.

The addition of a visor also perhaps helped to focus her mind on the job in hand and the headgear is retained this time as she switches to open company.

Her fillies' allowance gives her a handy pull with a couple of rivals and while she has a couple of pounds to find on the bare numbers with in-form Dakota Gold, the selection is at least proven at this level.

Ladies First had been on a break since winning over the same extended 10-furlong trip she faces in the Hanson Springs Handicap.

That holiday should see her nicely refreshed, after what was a hard-fought three-quarter-length victory in July.

That victory represented a career-best effort as she was racing off a 2lb higher mark than her last winning perch, and a further 4lb, while not ideal, does not look insurmountable.

Platform Nineteen has found his groove at two miles and can make it a four-timer in the Little Green Rascals Children's Nurseries Handicap.

Switching to staying trips has proved the difference with the three-year-old, who opened his account by an impressive eight lengths at Beverley in July.

He was triumphant back at that track last month, with a Nottingham win in between, and has improved some 18lb on the official figures.

Platform Nineteen was hardly all out for his latest win, so there is plenty of confidence he can defy his latest rise.

Alben Spirit showed promise with his initial fourth and can improve on that in the Judith Marshall Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes.

He took a keen hold on his debut and those early efforts perhaps just told at the finish, but he should be much wiser for the experience.

Chapmanshype has been in fine form since undergoing a wind operation at the start of the year and can keep up the good work in the Download The Star Sports App Now Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell.

A £72,000 purchase after winning a Punchestown bumper last October, Chapmanshype disappointed on his first start for Jamie Snowden and was then off the track for over 100 days, undergoing surgery during that period.

Seemingly that revision has done the trick as has made some big leaps forward from his initial hurdles fourth in April, winning at Ffos Las and this track, as well as placing on three other occasions.

Listowel's Harvest Festival kicks off in Ireland and the popular Wicklow Brave can take a starring role.

A winner at the highest level both over hurdles and on the level, Willie Mullins's charge has won each of his two starts over fences so far, claiming Grade Three gold at Galway last time with the minimum of fuss.

The Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase has been pinpointed as his ultimate target and he can continue to make hay in the Cheestrings Novice Chase.

SELECTIONS:

FONTWELL: 2.10 Skewiff, 2.40 Zeb Spirit, 3.15 Pointed and Sharp, 3.45 Chapmanshype, 4.20 Parkin, 4.50 Code Of Law, 5.20 Brooklyn Belle.

LISTOWEL: 2.00 For Everyone, 2.30 Stratum, 3.05 Dragon Houdini, 3.35 Zola, 4.10 Wicklow Brave, 4.40 Ask Susan, 5.10 Lou Trek.

YORK: 1.50 Alben Spirit, 2.20 Ladies First, 2.55 PERFECTION (NAP), 3.25 Vega Magic, 4.00 Platform Nineteen, 4.30 Roulston Scar, 5.00 Blue Medici.

DOUBLE: Perfection and Alben Spirit.