Richard Johnson: Sky Sports Racing spends a day with four-time champion jockey

Sky Sports Racing recently spent a day with four-time champion National Hunt jockey Richard Johnson to find out more about his busy routine.

Johnson, who has won all four titles since the legendary AP McCoy retired in 2015, faces a race against time to make it back for this season's Cheltenham Festival, having broken his arm a week after having Mick Fitzgerald as his shadow.

But before that disappointing setback...

The day started early, and finished late, at Johnson's Herefordshire home and included a morning of schooling at one of the country's leading yards and a trip across to Lingfield Park in Surrey for just a couple of strongly-fancied rides.

Hear from Johnson, fellow riders, his long-time valet, trainers and as close to the horse's mouth as you can get - plus an insight into the champ's surprising dietary regime at breakfast time!

Click on the video above to watch highlights of the day, starting when Richard gets a knock on the door from his former weighing-room colleague...at 4:45am!