Friday Tips

General view in fading light of Lingfield

Fair Warning has been sending out all the right signals that he can break his duck in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap at Lingfield.

Henry Spiller's three-year-old was beaten into a two-length third as favourite over a mile at Newcastle last time.

He has acquired a new jockey, in the yard's 5lb claimer Ray Dawson, for this sharper test - and a winning Lingfield debut, at his ninth career attempt, may well be in the offing.

Stable form is a marginal concern, but Fair Warning has plenty more going for him in this modest class and he has fine prospects of opening his account, having twice finished an encouraging second over this trip elsewhere.

Ginger Fox has tracked down the winner's enclosure twice at Kempton, and can do so here too in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

David Loughnane's gelding, another making his maiden trip to this corner of Surrey, was a convincing half-length winner over the same distance at the end of last month.

That was the first time Hollie Doyle had ridden him, and they team up again from just a 3lb higher mark - which should be no bar to confirming superiority over the re-opposing De Vegas Kid, among others.

Equipped has demonstrated enough aptitude in her two starts this winter to suggest she can come good in the second division of the Betway Handicap.

Mick Channon's filly shaped with encouragement in third over course and distance on the first of her two runs last month.

She then achieved a similar level at Chelmsford when much shorter in the market at the minimum trip and back up a furlong, she must be in the mix on handicap debut.

The closing Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap represents another fine opportunity for Autumn Trail.

She earned top weight here by bagging her maiden at Chelmsford two weeks ago - and with Doyle providing the assistance again, should be well capable of sustaining her progress by following up.

Wolverhampton's evening card serves up several awkward conundrums.

But Noble Account has a decent chance of recording his first win at the ninth attempt - and only second on the all-weather - in the first division of the opening Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

He was a gradual improver at a modest level on the turf last summer and after making a promising return over a mile at Southwell two weeks ago, a re-production in first-time cheek-pieces should put him in the frame off top weight.

Later on, Lady Sansa can confirm the promise of last month's debut in the Betway Novice Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's three-year-old was beaten under two lengths at Kempton, running as if this move up in trip can only be to her advantage.

Over jumps at Warwick, Stick With Bill should be too good in the British Stallion Studs EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.

Harry Whittington's six-year-old holds Grade One entries at the Cheltenham Festival, and is a two-time winner over hurdles in testing ground at around this trip.

Desaray Girl is unbeaten over hurdles and has already run up a hat-trick - which included a Listed win at Haydock.

That means she must concede 5lb all round in the re-scheduled Weatherbys TBA Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle -but Phil Kirby's much-improved grey will nonetheless be a danger to all at another track likely to suit her.

At Exeter, Donnie Brasco should have conditions to his liking in the Be Wiser Insurance Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK: 4.55 No Trouble, 5.30 Coill Na Sionainne, 6.00 Lyric Square, 6.30 Masalai, 7.00 Kokura, 7.30 Comhghairdeas, 8.00 Tynamite, 8.30 Aloysius Lilius.

EXETER: 2.15 Some Can Dance, 2.47 Danny Kirwan, 3.20 Donnie Brasco, 3.50 Lisa De Vassy, 4.20 Indy Five, 4.50 Martha Brae, 5.20 Sam Barton.

LINGFIELD: 1.50 Enmeshing, 2.25 Vega's Angel, 2.55 FAIR WARNING (NAP), 3.30 Ginger Fox, 4.00 Sir Hector, 4.30 Equipped, 5.00 Autumn Trail.

NEWCASTLE: 12.30 Ginflix, 1.00 Tabou Beach Boy, 1.35 I'm To Blame, 2.07 Siannes Star, 2.40 Tupelo Mississippi, 3.10 Louis' Vac Pouch, 3.43 Whiskey And Water.

WARWICK: 1.25 Stick With Bill, 2.00 Grand Roi, 2.30 Ballyart, 3.00 Desaray Girl, 3.35 Kilcrea Bridge, 4.10 Molly Childers, 4.40 Shannon Bridge, 5.10 Ballycallan Fame.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.15 Noble Account, 5.45 Pilot Wings, 6.15 Smokey Lane, 6.45 Lady Sansa, 7.15 King Of Arms, 7.45 Al Daiha, 8.15 Stormy Bay.

DOUBLE: Ginger Fox and Fair Warning.