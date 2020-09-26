Monday Tips

Celestial Force can put his rivals in the shade again in the Visit attheraces.com Novices' Hurdle at Newton Abbot.

Paul Nicholls' new recruit was off the mark at the first attempt at this course at the start of the month, after switching stables and disciplines from Tom Dascombe's Flat yard.

The five-year-old retains the same ownership, however, as John Dance begins to branch out a little into the jumping game despite stating his intention to reduce his investment in the sport.

Celestial Force's hurdling debut can only have fostered further enthusiasm, as he overcame a slightly troubled passage to justify favouritism by a neck over a little further last time.

He is, of course, consequently saddled with a penalty but won in the style of a potentially progressive jumper, giving weight away to the majority of his opposition then too.

He reached a decent level in 15 Flat starts and will continue to have a class edge over many of his early hurdles opponents, having already proved his adaptability.

An hour later on a decent card at the Devon track, Galileo Silver is another who brings winning recent form to the equation in the Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD Handicap Hurdle.

The grey has shaped well on both starts since joining Sam Thomas from Nigel Twiston-Davies - having previously been an all-weather Flat winner for Alan King at Kempton.

He has a Coolmore pedigree, so finds himself in unexpected environs as a Sedgefield winner bidding to follow up at Newton Abbot.

But Galileo Silver jumps well, appears to have the stamina for this new trip and could well have things covered off his current rating.

Dance's famous colours, meanwhile, are due for a prominent role too back on the Flat at Hamilton - thanks to Gaelic Secret in the Afternoon Tea At Hampton By Hilton EBF Novice Stakes.

Nicholls' daughter Megan takes over in the saddle for the colt's second career start, after he outran big odds to finish a decent third on debut at Catterick this month.

That was over a furlong further at a sharper course, all favourable pointers to his chances in this home fixture as a representative of Keith Dalgleish's nearby yard.

Ayr Poet is another with only a short trip to make, from Jim Goldie's Renfrewshire base, as he bids to defy a penalty in the Careers In Racing With scottishracingacademy.co.uk Handicap.

The five-year-old is a Hamilton regular, and clearly still improving on the basis of his last two winning visits.

He was a beaten favourite at Ayr in between, but clearly relishes these contours and won with enough in hand last week to suggest the extra 5lb may not stop him in this tougher race.

The Flower Of Scotland Fillies' Handicap looks the right opportunity for Mina Velour.

Julie Camacho's charge has twice finished third since switching yards this summer, having won two of five starts in her maiden campaign for Bryan Smart last year.

She has not been far away in either recent attempt, and this course should suit her running style.

Bath stages a typically tricky card, but Union Rose has returned to form recently and can bring up a hat-trick in the Sign Express Handicap.

A speedy juvenile, she earned a rating in the mid-90s in a busy first season but not surprisingly as an eight-year-old she is not running to that level now.

She won off 73 at Sandown earlier this month and followed up off 4lb higher over this course and distance three days later.

She is up another 5lb but is clearly on good terms.

SELECTIONS

BATH: 2.20 Olivia Mary, 2.50 Union Rose, 3.20 Albanman, 3.50 Lippy Lady 4.20 Pink Jazz, 4.50 Shani, 5.20 Mephisto, 5.50 Competition.

HAMILTON: 1.00 Gaelic Secret, 1.30 Montalvan, 2.00 Archaeology, 2.30 Ayr Poet, 3.00 El Naseri, 3.30 Mina Velour, 4.00 Letmestopyouthere.

NEWCASTLE: 3.55 Spantik, 4.30 Point Of Honour, 5.05 Pied Piper, 5.40 Third Kingdom, 6.15 We Still Believe, 6.45 Arnold, 7.15 Rebel State, 7.45 Mutadel, 8.15 Zebulon.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.10 Glorvina, 2.40 CELESTIAL FORCE (NAP), 3.10 Senior Citizen, 3.40 Galileo Silver, 4.10 Master Work, 4.40 Sovereign Duke, 5.10 Innerpickle.

ROSCOMMON: 1.15 Mr Solomon, 1.45 Red Iron, 2.15 Breezy Bell, 2.45 Baily Thunder, 3.15 Andalusa, 3.45 Amor Verdadero, 4.15 Mare Quimby.

DOUBLE: Gaelic Secret and Celestial Force.