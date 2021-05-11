Wednesday's Tips

Anita Chambers has a bet for every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday with the nap running at York.

Noon Star can book her ticket for next month's Cazoo Oaks with victory in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes, the feature event on day one of York's Dante Festival.

Sir Michael Stoute's charge is certainly bred for the Classic challenge as a daughter of supersire Galileo and Midday, a brilliant six-time Group One winner for owner-breeder Juddmonte.

With a pedigree like that, expectations were understandably high on her initial racecourse outing in September - and while she had to settle for third on that occasion, the form looked decent with the winner adding another triumph to her record and the second, Light Refrain, was a Listed scorer at Nottingham on Saturday.

Noon Star then went on to shed her maiden tag with victory at Nottingham in October, with Lingfield Oaks Trial third Ocean Road back in second - form which ties in with Noon Star's reappearance win at Wetherby last month.

Stoute's runner beat Loving Dream, who finished fifth at Lingfield, by a cosy two and a half lengths - with Saturday's Trial winner Lemon Sherbet a further six lengths behind the runner up.

A literal translation of form can be a dangerous thing. But there is no doubt Noon Star is a very smart filly - and with no concerns over the 10-furlong trip, plus form on both good and soft ground, Noon Star can cement her Oaks claims here.

Final Song's credentials for the Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes may not be quite so clear - but it is worth taking a chance on Saeed bin Suroor's filly, who appears to have found her niche.

Tried over seven furlongs and a mile last term, Final Song cut little ice - but moved back to sprint trips in Dubai over the winter, the daughter of Dark Angel snapped a losing run that stretched back over a year.

She hit the mark in a Group Three contest at Meydan, with the useful Acklam Express back in third, before switching up to the highest level for the Al Quoz Sprint on World Cup night.

Ultimately she found American runner Extravagant Kid half a length too good in what was a messy race, with the field splitting into two and the first two home opting to switch sides mid-race.

It was still a decent effort, though - and while the value of the form could be debated, Final Song is open to plenty of improvement in the sprinting sphere.

Ilaraab enjoyed quite the campaign in 2020, winning five of his starts and progressing from a mark of 84 to his current perch of 102.

William Haggas' runner did not look back after an initial seventh at Newmarket in June, racking up a couple of minor novice wins before switching to handicap company and taking a step up in class at Beverley in August.

A further win at Newbury appeared to have lined up a Cambridgeshire bid, but Haggas took him out on the morning of the race, and Ilaraab's season was then completed with another narrow triumph in a 10-furlong handicap at York in October.

The relatively small margin of victory on each occasion has limited the handicapper's scope, and Ilaraab could yet rank a good deal higher.

Woven can build on a good start for Michael Dods with a win in the Churchill Tyres Handicap.

Previously trained by David Simcock, Woven was a narrow second on his initial outing for Dods, beaten just a neck after a slow start over six furlongs at Redcar.

A mark of 89 leaves him 6lb below his peak for Simcock.

Away from York, Raging can make it second time lucky in Bath's Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 EBF Stallions Maiden Stakes.

He only really got going towards the finish on his racecourse bow at Salisbury, where he was a 20-1 chance, and normal progression should be good enough.

Kimmins can make a victorious start over obstacles in the newtonabbotracing.com Maiden Hurdle at the Devon track, while Bolsover Bill can make amends for a disappointing initial run in the second division of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Maiden Open NH Flat Race at Worcester.

Fantastic Rock has been knocking on the door, but his time can come in Perth's Murrayshall Country House Hotel Maiden Hurdle.

BATH: 5.20 Twice As Likely, 5.50 Selecto, 6.20 Raging, 6.50 Gustav Holst, 7.20 Gavin, 7.50 Tajdid, 8.20 Adace.

DUNDALK: 4.30 Heart To Heart, 5.00 Betrayed, 5.30 Rocky Dreams, 6.00 Poet's Pride, 6.30 Medway, 7.00 Wisaka, 7.30 Malawi.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.15 Kimmins, 1.50 Lure Des Pres, 2.25 Black Mischief, 2.50 Present From Dubai, 3.20 Jobesgreen Lad, 3.50 Footloose, 4.25 Salcombe.

PERTH: 5.10 Fantastic Rock, 5.40 Away At Dawn, 6.10 Joie De Vivre, 6.40 Hitman Fred, 7.10 Shaws Bridge, 7.40 Royal Chant, 8.10 Dancing Doug.

WORCESTER: 1.00 Dog Of War, 1.30 Cushuish, 2.00 Blue Shark, 2.30 Bolsover Bill, 3.00 Fraser Island, 3.30 No Fixed Charges, 4.00 Kahina Rules, 4.35 Veiled Secret.

YORK: 1.40 Ilaraab, 2.10 Woven, 2.40 Final Song, 3.10 NOON STAR (NAP), 3.40 Northern Express, 4.15 Second Wind, 4.50 Second Slip.

DOUBLE: Noon Star and Final Song.