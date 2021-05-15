Sunday's Tips

David Clough has a selection for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday with the best bet running at Ripon.

Unashamed can do his canny connections proud again in division one of the Affordable Ownership With Titanium Racing Handicap at Ripon.

Owner-trainer Grant Tuer and jockey Sam James have become names to note of late and continue to operate at an eyecatching strike-rate.

Unashamed is a case in point, having shown improved form to strike at the fourth attempt, on handicap debut after a break at Wolverhampton last month.

Many of Tuer and James' successes this spring have come at all-weather tracks, but they are not to be discounted on turf either - and Unashamed can be expected to make a seamless switch.

The three-year-old's victory in a lowly grade was no surprise, as the well-supported favourite, and he got the job done with the minimum of fuss.

Sticking to the same trip here, he slots in off his new all-weather rating and has obvious prospects of further progress at this level.

Tuer and James may well be in business again with Restless Endeavour, in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap.

The four-year-old went very close on her return to turf, under 7lb claimer Oisin McSweeney, when beaten just a head into second over this same six-furlong trip at Thirsk.

That was at the start of the month on ground much quicker than is forecast this weekend, but Restless Endeavour won in the soft at Catterick last summer.

James was on board then and returns as she bids for a third win in her last four starts, having prevailed at Newcastle and then Lingfield in the space of 10 days back in March.

Restless Endeavour is up just 1lb for her latest commendable effort and should be competitive again in this decent company.

Contact can complete his hat-trick in the Visit ripon-races.co.uk Handicap.

David Barron's grey showed promise in his first three juvenile runs last season, before staying on well over a mile at Ayr to get off the mark by a head from a subsequent dual winner.

Contact resumed, up to this trip at Redcar last month, when he posted a comfortable success on handicap debut.

A 5lb rise appears entirely fair, and surmountable.

Stratford hosts the jumps action, and Drakes Well and Sizing Cusimano are both of interest on a seven-race card.

David Bridgwater had a choice of entries in contrasting disciplines for Drakes Well and has decided to revert to the smaller obstacles in the opening Racing Welfare Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week Maiden Hurdle.

The eight-year-old had a substantial point-to-point career before joining current connections, often running with credit but winning just once - over two and a half miles at Larkhill.

Drakes Well immediately showed improved form on his rules debut in February, outrunning big odds to be a close second over hurdles at Fontwell.

He has been consistent in three runs since - albeit a beaten odds-on favourite once - and was again an honourable runner-up on his first chasing attempt at Uttoxeter this month.

This looks a decent opportunity for him to break his duck.

Sizing Cusimano can post a deserved success too, in the Visit stratfordracecourse.net For Tickets Handicap Chase.

Colin Tizzard's gelding is a dual hurdles winner but has yet to strike in 10 attempts over fences.

He has put up some useful placed efforts over the past two seasons, however, while the yard's well-chronicled patchy form through the winter suggests he could be capable of better with the string running better recently.

Sizing Cusimano drops back in trip, after finishing third of five over an extended three miles at Southwell this month.

That performance was not without renewed promise, and he should be able to get involved here.

NAAS: 1.40 Woodland Garden, 2.10 Diderot, 2.40 Pepperoni Pete, 3.10 Cadamosto, 3.40 Steel Bull, 4.10 Contarelli Chapel, 4.40 Laws Of Indices, 5.10 Admiral Nelson.

RIPON: 1.33 My Dubawi, 2.05 UNASHAMED (NAP), 2.35 Tom Mix, 3.05 Contact, 3.35 Eagle Court, 4.05 Restless Endeavour, 4.35 First Light, 5.05 Dapper Man.

STRATFORD: 2.17 Drakes Well, 2.47 Go On Brycey Lad, 3.17 Mazikeen, 3.47 Ar Mest, 4.17 Madera Mist, 4.47 Sizing Cusimano, 5.17 Trevada.

WEXFORD: 1.25 It's Time Again, 1.55 Act Of God, 2.25 Vischio, 2.55 Broken Ice, 3.25 Lord Lariat, 3.55 Bold Enough, 4.25 Envol Pierji, 4.55 Donthavetime.

DOUBLE: Contact and Unashamed.