Saturday Tips

With Thanks can repay her supporters in the Betway John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock.

William Haggas' filly was an emphatic winner at this Group Three level when last seen at Naas in November.

She returns in open company here, having progressed impressively as a three-year-old against her own sex.

With Thanks has proved adept to date at this trip of seven furlongs, and has revelled in heavy ground for three of her career victories and one of her two runner-up efforts from just five starts in all.

Haydock provided a gruelling test for last weekend's Temple Stakes card - and although this month's wet spell is beginning to abate slightly, with racing also taking place at the track on both Thursday and Friday too, it is likely to be very much to With Thanks' advantage that she has no problem with plenty of give underfoot.

Haggas has Royal Ascot aspirations for her next month, and this looks an obvious stepping stone.

With Thanks was beaten just half a length by the very smart Onassis at Listed level, on her first foray out of novice company, at Goodwood in October.

She was then far too good for her Naas opposition, stamping herself as a major improver - especially when conditions are in her favour.

Earlier on the card in the Betway Achilles Stakes, Aljady is another who will not mind if it is still testing.

El Astronaute seems sure to be popular in this Listed event, on the basis of his electric winning performance on his first start of the season at Chester this month.

The five furlongs here will just require a little more stamina, though.

El Astronaute has shown of late he can operate with great credit when it is on the soft side, but historically much of his best form has come on sounder surfaces - and if he begins to wilt, Aljady could be the one to take advantage.

Robert Cowell's six-year-old is adaptable, stays slightly further than this and ran well to be fifth in a good Group Three at Newmarket this month.

Punchbowl Flyer has a fair bit going for him in the highly-competitive Betway Handicap.

Ease in the ground will not concern him at all, and he produced a career-best to win over this trip at Windsor two weeks ago.

For his trouble, he is understandably up to his highest rating yet - but the manner of that victory suggests he will be hard to contain if staying in similar form.

Kyber Crystal and Tipperary Sunset both have significant potential too, at a nascent stage of their respective careers after just one racecourse appearance each.

They have both already shown promise, however, and may confirm the impression at Beverley.

Kyber Crystal is bidding to go one better than as runner-up on debut when she lines up for the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

Adrian Keatley's juvenile very much outran her odds of 20-1 as a length second in a Doncaster novice this month - form given a major boost by the smart winning effort of her conqueror Ebro River in the National Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening.

With the ground again likely to be soft, as it was then, she appeals as an obvious contender to run well in this decent race.

Tipperary Sunset is bidding to follow up his Hamilton debut victory, in the bet365 Continental Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes.

Both Tipperary Sunset and the re-opposing Ryan's Party showed inexperience as well as ability when first and second in Scotland, and the former must now confirm the form of his length victory on 4lb worse terms.

They should each improve, but John Quinn's colt won on merit and is taken to come out on top again.

At Chester, Military Mission catches the eye in the nationalracehorseweek.uk Handicap.

Hugo Palmer's grey was a wide-margin Salisbury winner this month, and may be entering handicap company on a viable rating.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 1.30 Trevolli, 2.00 Kyber Crystal, 2.35 Fox Power, 3.10 Tipperary Sunset, 3.45 Queen's Sargent, 4.20 Casilli, 4.55 Maximum Risk.

CARTMEL: 1.05 Gladiatorial, 1.35 Laskadine, 2.10 Hitman Fred, 2.45 Gennady, 3.20 Outcrop, 3.55 Wbee, 4.30 Kajaki.

CATTERICK: 1.55 Point Of Honour, 2.30 Wrenthorpe, 3.05 Florenza, 3.40 Kodimoor, 4.15 Selsey Sizzler, 4.50 Crown Princess, 5.25 Tequila Royale, 5.55 Jill Rose.

CHESTER: 2.05 Aveta, 2.40 King's Knight, 3.15 Credible, 3.50 Buriram, 4.25 Sir Min, 5.00 Military Mission, 5.35 Heart Of Soul.

FFOS LAS: 5.30 Mosambo, 6.00 Elios D'Or, 6.30 Le Bateau, 7.00 Quartz Du Rheu, 7.30 Hooroo, 8.00 Beau Haze, 8.30 Nelsons Rock.

HAYDOCK: 1.15 Quickthorn, 1.45 Punchbowl Flyer, 2.20 Aljady, 2.55 Oriental Mystique, 3.30 WITH THANKS (NAP), 4.05 Twilight Heir, 4.40 Elvrika.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.20 Abbey Magic, 1.50 Benruben, 2.25 Festival D'ex, 3.00 Colfer Me, 3.35 The Greek, 4.10 An Fraoch Mor, 4.45 Time Marches On.

SALISBURY: 5.40 Second Wind, 6.15 Toptime, 6.45 Newton Jack, 7.15 Cape Columbus, 7.45 Don't Look Back, 8.15 Gentleman At Arms, 8.45 Tease And Seize.

DOUBLE: With Thanks and Kyber Crystal.