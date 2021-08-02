Tuesday Tips

Neptune Seas is Anita Chambers' best bet for Tuesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Neptune Seas can put a disappointing effort last time well behind him in the National Racehorse Week 12th-19th September Novice Stakes at Nottingham.

A 725,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, Neptune Seas has not really live up to that price tag with a third and fourth to his name so far.

His initial effort looked decent, beaten a length and a half at Doncaster in June, but he failed to take a step forward back on Town Moor the following month as he was beaten nearly 10 lengths.

Both those runs were over 12 furlongs and given the way he weakened in the closing stages the second time, switching back to 10 furlongs is probably a good call.

Madame Ambassador should open her account in the Racing TV Extra Nursery.

Mark Johnston's filly has finished second twice and third once in three novice events, most recently placing behind the impressive Daneh at Kempton in June.

The subsequent success of the runner-up Moon Island gives the form a solid look and an opening mark of 71 for Madame Ambassador ahead of her handicap debut looks very workable.

Top Breeze can enhance his fine record at Chelmsford with victory in the tote.co.uk Live Streaming Every UK Race Handicap.

Richard Hughes' charge has run three times at the Essex venue, registering two seconds and a win on his most recent effort.

The five-year-old ended a lengthy losing run stretching back to February 2020 when triumphing over six furlongs here, overcoming a slow start to eventually triumph by a length and a half.

Top Breeze was running off his lowest mark for a good few months and while he has been boosted back up by 4lb to a perch of 89, it does not look beyond him as he has won off 90 in the past.

He did not enjoy the best start on his most recent outing at Epsom and it appears the all-weather is his preferred surface nowadays, too.

Zuhair is the choice in the Ae Roofing Services British EBF Novice Stakes at Ffos Las.

Well beaten on his only juvenile start when he looked very green, Zuhair was gelded during the winter months and looked a totally different horse on his return at Nottingham in June.

Back from a 264-day break, Zuhair took it up inside the distance in an extended mile heat and eventually went on to quite a smart victory.

This race over just short of a mile looks a fine opportunity to build on that.

Gosnay Gold has clear claims in the Read Hollie Doyle's Column On attheraces.com Handicap at Lingfield.

The three-year-old has registered a solitary Chepstow win from 11 career starts, but has been placed on a few occasions.

He was last seen filling the runner-up spot when a hot favourite at Epsom when racing a little keener than ideal.

If he can learn to harness that enthusiasm, he is capable of getting back on the wining trail off his current mark.

Berry Edge is the pick in Catterick's Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap after shedding his maiden tag at Beverley on his latest run.

Having his fifth career start on the Westwood, he kept on with purpose to prevail by a neck from a starting mark of 67.

The handicapper has put him up 1lb for the win, which could prove lenient.

SELECTIONS

CATTERICK: 1.00 Sweeping, 1.35 Entwistle, 2.10 Alsvinder, 2.45 Berry Edge, 3.20 Fossos, 3.55 Eye Knee, 4.25 Flower Power.

CHELMSFORD: 1.25 National Dance, 2.00 Moraweth, 2.35 Imagine Freedom, 3.10 Busby, 3.45 The Vegas Raider, 4.18 Top Breeze, 4.50 Almadrina.

FFOS LAS: 1.50 Good Impression, 2.25 Harrow, 3.00 Zuhair, 3.35 Gilt Edge, 4.10 Vintage Rascal, 4.45 Beowulf, 5.15 Right Action.

LINGFIELD: 5.30 Gavlar, 6.00 Cable Guy, 6.30 Mr Tyrrell, 7.00 Gosnay Gold, 7.30 Dandy's Diva, 8.00 Global Style.

NOTTINGHAM: 5.20 Skittlebomz, 5.50 Madame Ambassador, 6.20 Fashion Free, 6.50 NEPTUNE SEAS (NAP), 7.20 Alaskan Lady, 7.50 Loving Dash, 8.20 Night On Earth.

ROSCOMMON: 4.35 Grey Angel, 5.05 Dinero Falso, 5.40 Royal Aide, 6.10 Trees Valley, 6.40 Fine Brunello, 7.10 Blustery, 7.40 Steel Queen.