Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers previews Sunday's meetings in the UK and Ireland and she has a selection for every race.

Happy Romance is the pick in the EBF Stallions Highfield Farm Flying Fillies' Stakes at Pontefract.

The three-year-old has been a fantastic servant for trainer Richard Hannon and the McMurray family, winning six of her 13 starts to date and bagging over £270,000 in prize-money.

A chunk of those funds came via big sales race wins at Newbury and York last summer, but Happy Romance has proven she is a class act, too, with a couple of Group Three wins plus a Listed success also on her CV.

She rounded off her juvenile campaign in style, beaten just two lengths by Alcohol Free in the Cheveley Park Stakes - the value of that form is there for all to see.

Any Classic hopes were scotched when she was well behind that filly on her return in the Fred Darling, failing to stay seven furlongs and ensuring a return to the sprinting path.

Happy Romance did not enjoy desperate conditions for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but she returned to her best back on quick ground with a narrow victory over Diligent Harry at Newbury on her most recent outing in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month.

That victory has propelled her to a mark of 108 and while she has to shoulder a penalty reverting to Listed level in this six-furlong heat, she is still well ahead on the official ratings.

Tadreeb can continue on an upward curve with victory in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap.

The three-year-old has only finished out of the places in one of his six outings to date, on his initial outing at the backend of last year, but he has acquitted himself well so far in 2021.

Placed on his first couple of outings, Tadreeb finally hit the target at Thirsk in June, winning in convincing style, before inexperience just let him down a bit in a tight finish at Musselburgh later that month.

Upped to a mile from seven furlongs, Tadreeb showed he definitely got the trip in third and his current mark of 86 gives Mark Johnston something to work with.

Teqany has translated some of his jumps ability to the Flat this term and the Moor Top Farm Shop Hemsworth Handicap looks another good opportunity.

Grade Two-placed over hurdles, Teqany fell short on his first couple of runs before getting his head in front at Chepstow last month.

He made all under Dougie Costello and it proved a smart front-running ride as runner-up Retrospect never really looked like getting back terms.

Teqany has gone up 3lb for that win, which should not be insurmountable for Fergal O'Brien's runner.

Soft ground at Goodwood scuppered a run for Star Seeking, but she can gain some compensation in the Fairwood Fillies' Handicap at Chelmsford.

A first-time-out winner for Sir Michael Stoute last September, Star Seeking did appear again until claiming second in a novice event at Nottingham last month.

That half-length defeat reads quite well, with Star Seeking giving the winner 7lb as well as slightly compromising her chances when refusing to settle through the early stages.

Star Seeking now moves to handicap company and she can take the chance to shine.

Duke Of Prussia failed to sparkle on his most recent outing, but given a couple of weeks out of competitive action by Sir Mark Prescott, he can resume winning ways in the tote.co.uk Live Streaming Every UK Race Handicap.

A six-length winner at Wolverhampton in July, he was sent off a short price to follow up back at that track six days later, but Duke Of Prussia was even ran out of second in the closing stages, having to settle for third.

A 9lb hike is clearly not ideal, but perhaps the quick turnaround was not for him.

Excessable gets one last chance on Southwell's Fibresand in the Firewall Ltd Handicap.

The surface is being replaced after Sunday's meeting and given Excessable has winning form on the track, he looks a runner likely to miss the challenge it provided.

Successful twice in 10 outings there, most recently in February, Excessable should put up another good show for Tim Easterby.

CHELMSFORD: 1.50 Saatty, 2.25 Kyllukey, 3.00 Duke Of Prussia, 3.35 Star Seeking, 4.10 Roca Magica, 4.45 Dynali, 5.20 Perfect Outing.

DUNDALK: 1.00 Howth, 1.30 Tanseeq, 2.05 Maccliff, 2.40 Offiah, 3.15 It's Snowing, 3.50 Riot, 4.25 Hale Bopp, 5.00 Dawn Tapper.

PONTEFRACT: 2.00 Where's Diana, 2.35 Boltaway, 3.10 HAPPY ROMANCE (NAP), 3.45 Tadreeb, 4.20 Teqany, 4.55 Alpha Cru, 5.25 Cottam Lane.

SOUTHWELL: 1.35 Elzaal, 2.10 Grey Belle, 2.45 Excessable, 3.20 Professor Galant, 3.55 Dark Zeas, 4.30 King Viktor.

TRAMORE: 1.40 High Path, 2.15 Secret Sea, 2.50 Brideswell Lad, 3.25 Schmidt, 4.00 Reine Fee, 4.35 Tune The Chello, 5.10 Ink And Rain.

DOUBLE: Happy Romance and Star Seeking.