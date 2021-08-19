Sunday Tips

Praiano can thrive for a further step up in trip in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap at Sandown.

Roger Varian's charge has made steady progress through four runs so far this term, initially finishing unplaced over nine furlongs at Carlisle in May before switching to a mile and a half to finish second at Doncaster.

Given his pedigree, it was no surprise 12 furlongs brought about a chunk of improvement, but it was disappointing that he could not strike at the third attempt when he was eased slightly in trip at Carlisle.

However, he finally got off the mark when switched to handicap level at Leicester, racing off a mark of 82 in what was not the most competitive heat.

Praiano seemed to need every bit of the 12 furlongs that day, only grabbing the honours in the dying strides, so this move to a mile and six should be just the ticket off a revised perch of 85.

Modular Magic can make the long trip south pay dividends in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap.

He has won two of his three starts so far this year, prevailing at Ayr and Musselburgh with fourth place in a typically competitive York handicap sandwiched in between.

His Musselburgh win was at the first of the three Sunday Series fixtures, with a £100,000 bonus on offer to the owners of any horse that wins a race at each of the three meetings.

Modular Magic made all for a cosy three-quarter-length victory that day and the handicapper's subsequent 4lb rise might not be enough to prevent a double.

Crack Regiment should appreciate moving back up in trip for the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap.

His Newcastle victory in June certainly caught the eye as he prevailed by a head in a thrilling finish despite jockey Ben Curtis dislocating his shoulder before the line.

Crack Regiment then came back from a mile to run over seven furlongs in the lady amateurs' race at Ascot on King George day.

He did not enjoy the clearest run that day on ground which Henry Spiller felt was too quick, so it may be best to put a line through the run and keep the faith despite his 5lb rise for the Newcastle victory.

New Exceed looked capable of an eventual win when coming home fourth at Newmarket on her most recent start.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, she was part of a four-way finish in which stablemate Sayyida prevailed, with New Exceed beaten a total of three and three-quarter lengths in her minor placing.

She was in turn over eight lengths clear of the fifth, so might not have to find too much improvement to win the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap.

Mehmentum is worth an interest at Brighton in the graffitidesign.co.uk Restricted Maiden Stakes.

He has shown mixed form in three runs so far, showing promise on his initial outing before flopping on easing ground at Beverley in July.

Moving back to the all-weather last time seemed to help his cause when third behind two reasonable types and he can shine again back on a quicker turf surface.

Goddess Of Fire can snap a lengthy losing run in the Summertime Live Classic Ibiza "Confined" Handicap.

The four-year-old has not got her head in front since September, but she has been running well enough in defeat and appears well treated on a perch of 65 given that she has won off a mark of 70 before.

This race for horses yet to score in 2021 could be ideal.

Solstalla can bring up her four-timer in the Beverly Liddington 60th Birthday Celebration Handicap Hurdle at Worcester.

Wind surgery earlier this year has seemingly worked the oracle for this mare and she relishes a sound surface.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 2.20 Lasting Beauty, 2.50 Mehmentum, 3.20 Touchwood, 3.50 Goddess Of Fire, 4.25 Montys Inn, 5.00 Dawn View, 5.30 Temur Khan.

NAAS: 1.25 Neo Soul, 2.00 Thunder Eclipse, 2.30 Hell Left Loose, 3.00 Cnodian, 3.30 Affable, 4.05 Willesee, 4.40 Dance Emperor, 5.10 Tina Angelina.

SANDOWN: 3.55 Aztec Empire, 4.20 Daheer, 4.50 Manettino, 5.20 Modular Magic, 5.45 PRAIANO (NAP), 6.15 New Exceed, 6.45 Crack Regiment.

WORCESTER: 1.00 Oscar Montel, 1.35 Maxi Jazz, 2.10 Wild Breeze, 2.40 Farmer's Gamble, 3.10 Solstalla, 3.40 Tamango, 4.10 Dorette, 4.45 Duc De Bourbon.

DOUBLE: Modular Magic and Praiano.