Monday Tips

Uzincso is Keith Hamer's best Monday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Uzincso can make a triumphant return to his happy hunting ground at Kempton and register a seventh success over a mile in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap.

John Butler's five-year-old was a standing dish at the Sunbury venue from September 2020 to March of this year, when he won six times from eight starts with his rating going up from 64 to 88.

He has had three races on turf since then without bothering the judge, but he is officially 11lb better on an artificial surface and can show why with another winning performance.

Roger Charlton's gamble of moving Rumi up in trip can pay off in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Handicap.

The three-year-old gelding by Harzand steps up from a mile and a half to two miles for the first time, which looks the right thing to do.

He was doing his best work at the business end when he opened his account in a dead-heat over a mile and three furlongs two starts back, while forcing tactics just found him out when he finished second to Rafiot last time.

A more conservative ride can see him regain the winning thread.

Night On Earth struck on his second race for the Mick Appleby team and can oblige again in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The three-year-old was bought by The Horse Watchers for 18,000 guineas at Tattersalls August Sales and already looks a decent buy.

He only went down by a neck on his stable debut over this five furlongs at the start of the month and went one better at Newcastle 11 days later.

Night On Earth put the race to bed in the final half-furlong to score by half a length from Phoenix Star and a 3lb rise might not be enough to stop prevent him from following up.

Goddess Of Fire has been admirably consistent and can take the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free EBF Fillies' Handicap for her third win of the year.

John Ryan's four-year-old filly put in her usual solid effort when a length runner-up to Isola Rossa at Lingfield recently. A repeat of that effort should see her go close.

Time Leader can head the pack in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle at Ayr.

Tim Reed got an instant reward on his purchase from Donald McCain's stable when Time Leader sprang a 28-1 surprise at Carlisle three weeks ago.

Whether it was the first-time hood, a change of scenery, wind surgery or a combination of all three, there was a big improvement in form.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old could follow-up having only been raised 3lb by the handicapper.

Grand Morning has had his ups and downs, but clearly still has ability and is worth supporting in the Join Racing TV Now Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The Lucinda Russell-trained nine-year-old, owned by JP McManus, shaped well on his first run for 154 days when second at Hexham seven weeks ago. He looks on a workable mark over fences, being rated 6lb higher over hurdles.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.30 Lebowski, 1.05 Camp Belan, 1.40 Ballycoose, 2.10 Time Leader, 2.45 Grand Morning, 3.20 Ginger Mail.

KEMPTON: 12.15 Noble Order, 12.50 River Chorus, 1.25 Dubai Immo, 1.55 Fifteenthamendment, 2.26 UZINCSO (NAP), 3.00 Rumi, 3.35 Daring Guest, 4.10 Hammy End.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.00 Jenny Ren, 4.30 Pallas Dancer, 5.00 Night On Earth, 5.30 Star Of Valour, 6.00 Goddess Of Fire, 6.30 Uckerby, 7.00 Beryl The Peril, 7.30 Strategic Fortune.

DOUBLE: Uzincso and Rumi.