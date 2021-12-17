Sunday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Code Name Lise can make a winning debut over obstacles in the Buy Today Fakenham 2022 Annual Membership Mares' Maiden Hurdle at the Norfolk track.

Trained by Lucy Wadham, the five-year-old mare kept some good company in bumpers and will no doubt have been schooled intensively.

Owned by Emma Banks of Lady Bowthorpe fame, she may have only won one out of four but each run showed plenty of promise.

Most recent evidence of that was at Cheltenham, in what was undoubtedly her career-best effort to date when beaten just over four lengths into third by Fergal O'Brien's very promising Bonttay in a Listed event.

As long as Code Name Lise jumps proficiently, it will take a smart one to beat her.

Ben Case and Jack Andrews teamed up for a double at Doncaster recently and could be celebrating again when Conceroe runs in the Hellesdon Leather & Cloth Furniture Company Maiden Hurdle.

A winner on his racecourse debut in a bumper at 33-1 last October, he was not disgraced when upped in grade at Cheltenham a month later.

Off until February, he was second under a penalty before finishing down the field at the Grand National meeting.

He made his hurdling debut when finishing a fair third so he can be expected to step forward from that.

Christian Williams seems to excel with training staying chasers which makes Jony Max of interest in the Christmas Cracker Stayers' Handicap Chase.

Only a six-year-old, he appears to be another youngster Williams had no qualms about stepping markedly up in trip, just like Kitty's Light.

Second over two and a half miles first time out this season, he filled the same spot when upped to three miles and a furlong at Wincanton before winning his most recent outing at the same track over an extended three and a quarter miles.

He has been raised 6lb, but that should not stop him.

Independent Act looks capable of defying a penalty in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton.

The Godolphin youngster, trained by Charlie Appleby, could hardly have been more impressive on his debut at Lingfield.

Everything he did that day was textbook, from settling at the rear to moving through effortlessly before putting the race to bed with the minimum of fuss.

The son of Dubawi is entitled to come on from his debut and a win here may even set him up for a trip to Dubai.

John and Thady Gosden's Homeric made a pleasing enough first appearance to suggest he can go close in the Sunbury Park Restricted Novice Stakes.

The son of Ulysses finished third of 13 at Wolverhampton and while it did not scream out he was above average, hailing from this yard he can be expected to take a good leap forwards.

Weak in the betting, he stayed on steadily on that occasion but will know more about the job now.

FAKENHAM: 12.20 CODE NAME LISE (NAP), 12.50 Connie Wilde, 1.20 Conceroe, 1.50 Jony Max, 2.20 The Knot Is Tied, 2.50 Defuture Is Bright, 3.20 Peckinpah.

KEMPTON: 12.00 Bare Necessity, 12.30 Ex Gratia, 1.00 Independent Act, 1.30 Crown Power, 2.00 Diavolo, 2.30 Airshow, 3.00 Homeric, 3.30 Roby Mill.

THURLES: 12.10 Stratum, 12.40 A Girl Like Me, 1.10 Western Sea, 1.40 Braganza, 2.10 Mighty Tom, 2.40 Mr Fred Rogers, 3.10 Dorans Weir, 3.40 Churchtown Ruby.

DOUBLE: Code Name Lise and Jony Max.