Sunday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Lucayan can continue her rich vein of form by completing a four-timer in the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Fillies' Handicap at Southwell.

Joseph Parr's four-year-old began her winning spree at Kempton in early November and has followed up with further victories there and at Southwell.

She has only gone up 9lb for her hat-trick as she just does enough to score without storming away from the opposition.

Her three-quarter length verdict from Biplane over this mile was typical of her. It would be no surprise if there was more improvement to come.

Masqool has taken a liking to the new Southwell surface with one win and a second place from two starts in the last month.

Having failed by only a nose to peg back Cusack on his first try at the track, the Invincible Spirit gelding went one better when beating Reclaim Victory by a length and a quarter on New Year's Day.

He can double up in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

Batocchi is another recent course winner who is worth supporting on his return to the Nottinghamshire venue.

The Rebecca Menzies-trained five-year-old gamely stuck to his task to hold Vertice by three-quarters of a length a month ago. A 2lb rise may not stop him going in again in the Betway Casino Handicap.

The in-form Menzies team might also be among the winners at Ayr, with Fonzerelli of clear interest in the opening Join Racing TV Now EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.

The daughter of Schiaparelli ran a hugely encouraging race on her first start for current connections when second in a Carlisle bumper in late October.

After finishing fourth at the same venue on her next start, Fonzerelli made her jumping debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day and filled the runner-up spot once more.

While she was no match for the runaway winner Galia Des Liteaux, she was nicely clear of the remainder and a race such as this should be well within her compass.

Democratic Oath gets the verdict in the Join Racing TV Now Novices' Handicap Chase following an encouraging first run over fences.

Sandy Thomson's seven-year-old led for a long way and jumped pretty well in the main before fading into third place behind Pay The Piper.

There may only have been four runners, but that was his first start for Thomson following his move from Keith Dalgleish's yard and he was also returning from a 242-day absence. More improvement can be expected.

Gordon Elliott's Burn The Evidence should prove hard to beat in the Book For The Coral Scottish Grand National Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The five-year-old has been placed twice in Ireland, behind The Nice Guy at Fairyhouse and Dorans Weir at Thurles.

That looks strong form given The Nice Guy and Dorans Weir filled the first two places in a bumper at Leopardstown's Christmas Festival.

This looked a gilt-edged opportunity for Burn The Evidence to make it third time lucky.

AYR: 1.00 Fonzerelli, 1.30 Fever Roque, 2.00 Democratic Oath, 2.30 Barnay, 3.00 Well Planted, 3.30 Burn The Evidence.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.50 Iberique Du Seuil, 1.20 Banntown Girl, 1.50 Alohamora, 2.20 Grange Walk, 2.50 El Barra, 3.20 Shopping Around, 3.50 Grivei.

SOUTHWELL: 12.40 Niblawi, 1.10 LUCAYAN (NAP), 1.40 Masqool, 2.10 Sterling Knight, 2.40 Wynter Wildes, 3.10 Mohareb, 3.40 Batocchi

DOUBLE: Lucayan and Masqool.