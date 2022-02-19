Sunday Tips

Nick Robson makes Patroclus his best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Patroclus can back up a recent win at Ludlow when he runs in the Racingtv Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Newbury.

Always well thought of by Nicky Henderson, he went to the Shropshire track with something to prove.

Having won successive races over hurdles at Exeter and Doncaster, he was pulled up when well fancied for the EBF Final, during which he suffered an overreach.

As he was also pulled up on his chasing debut at Newbury behind Grumpy Charley, it was difficult to know what to expect at Ludlow - and while he made quite hard work of it, his victory over Guy should have given his confidence a boost.

A return to a softer surface might not be ideal, but the step up in trip looks sure to suit and he is surely better than a mark of 129.

Another Crick has not been hit hard by the handicapper for winning last time out and can follow up in the Racingtv Handicap Chase.

Trained by Noel Williams, the nine-year-old has been in great heart since undergoing wind surgery.

A fair third over hurdles on his reappearance, he returned to fences at Wincanton last month and was good value for the winning margin of a length and a half.

Just 2lb higher ahead of his latest assignment, he must hold strong claims.

Amarillo Sky fell when going ever so well on his last visit to Newbury and as long as the six-year-old can put that behind him, he looks the one to beat in a competitive Benjamin Leigh Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase.

None of the runners can be ruled out with confidence, but Colin Tizzard's charge has been improving with each outing this season.

A winner at Wincanton in November, he was second at Ascot next time to Brave Seasca, who ran a fine race behind Arkle favourite Edwardstone last weekend.

Amarillo Sky was still apparently full of running when falling two out when in the lead most recently - and while a 3lb rise for that is contentious, hopefully he is up to it.

Fergal O'Brien's Tequila Blaze can shoulder top weight to victory in the Karen Jackson's 'Bring Your Own Sunshine' Memorial Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

The form of her second last time out to Emmpressive Lady at Kempton has since been given a big boost by the winner, who defied a 5lb higher mark with ease next time. She can forgiven being pulled up next time out as it came soon enough.

Tequila Blaze had won the time before at Ascot and with her yard still among the winners, she sets a good standard to aim at.

Gordon Elliott was wise in sending Burn The Evidence over to Musselburgh for the Racing TV Cosmic Case Mares' Novices' Hurdle before Storm Eunice set in.

She holds an entry at the Cheltenham Festival, has won her last two outings and will be ridden by the unstoppable Brian Hughes. There is not much not to like about her chances.

Mark Walford's Buster Valentine is down slightly in class for the Royal Caledonian Hunt Handicap Chase and up to three miles for the first time, which makes him of interest.

Another worth watching is Stuart Crawford's Harel De Marais in the 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Open National Hunt Flat Race.

SELECTIONS:

MUSSELBURGH: 1.35 Burn The Evidence, 2.10 Emirat De Catana, 2.45 Diamond State, 3.20 Buster Valentine, 3.55 Aazza, 4.30 Claret Dabbler, 5.00 Harel Du Marais.

NAVAN: 1.10 Devil's Cut, 1.45 Rock On Cassie, 2.20 Gentlemansgame, 2.55 Call Me Freddie, 3.30 Champ Royal, 4.05 Run Wild Fred, 4.40 Wishmoor, 5.15 From The Ashes.

NEWBURY: 1.55 Kincardine, 2.30 Tequila Blaze, 3.05 Amarillo Sky, 3.40 Another Crick, 4.15 PATROCLUS (NAP), 4.50 Athgarvan.

DOUBLE: Patroclus and Burn The Evidence.