Friday Tips

Nick Robson previews Friday's racing and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Venetia Williams appears to have found the perfect race to bring Espoir De Guye back into action in Warwick's Feldon Dunsmore Budbrooke Handicap Chase.

The talented eight-year-old has not been seen since finishing second in the corresponding race last year and has undergone wind surgery.

He will only face two rivals and there is £30,000 up for grabs so, as usual, Williams' placing of her horses cannot be questioned.

Espoir De Guye looked a youngster really going places in the early stages of last season.

He won a decent Ascot handicap off 144 and was put up 6lb, which sent him into the realms of very good races.

In two further runs at Ascot, though, he looked a little out of his depth, firstly in the Silver Cup and then behind Dashel Drasher, so no shame in that.

When second in this to Espoir De Teillee last year, he was back down to 147 and in his absence he has been dropped another 2lb, so now he is only 1lb above his last winning mark.

Williams and her red-hot jockey Charlie Deutsch should also be celebrating earlier in the card when Eleanor Bob goes for a hat-trick in the Find An RSA Syndicate At racehorsesyndicates.org Mares' Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old had been struggling to get her head in front before winning at Chepstow in January from a lowly mark of 107.

That obviously boosted her confidence though, because she went to Huntingdon a fortnight ago and made just about all the running from a 7lb higher perch to win as she liked.

She is up to a mark of 120 now, and she was ridden by a 5lb claimer in Sean Quinlan at Huntingdon, so this is a much tougher task, but sometimes mares like this are worth sticking with until their winning runs come to an end.

It could be another profitable afternoon for Williams because it is difficult to look beyond Bellatrixsa in the Virgin Bet Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Exeter.

Not out of the first two in five outings over obstacles this season, she looked better than ever last week at Hereford when bolting up by 20 lengths.

The handicapper put her up 8lb for that, but she can race in this with a 7lb penalty off her old mark so she is a 1lb better off than she should be.

That was over three miles and she did finish quite tired, so while it is no surprise to see her back down in trip, the drop back to an extended two miles is a little question mark.

However, her free-going nature and class edge can see her prevail.

Only four go to post for the Virgin Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase but all of them have claims.

Slight preference, though, is for Kim Bailey's Queenohearts.

She is the only runner not to win last time out but she ran a cracker at Lingfield's Winter Million meeting, just coming off second best behind the talented Fantastikas and that form looks the strongest on offer.

John and Thady Gosden could be forgiven for not having their full attention on Lingfield with Mishriff bidding to retain his Saudi Cup crown this week, but their Emblem Empire is smart in his own grade.

Never out of the frame in four career outings, he was given a break after chasing home Mick Appleby's United Front, who is now rated 9lb higher.

The Betway Handicap looks an ideal option for him.

Christian Howarth is making a name for himself and can notch another winner on Ed Dunlop's Royal Heart in the first division of Wolverhampton's Betway All-Weather "Hands And Heels" Apprentice Handicap.

DUNDALK: 4.00 Confide, 4.30 Chicago Lightening, 5.00 Ransom, 5.30 Craft Irish, 6.00 Reverberation, 6.30 Primo Uomo, 7.00 Dr Patrick, 7.30 Isle Of Sark.

EXETER: 1.00 Bellatrixsa, 1.35 Queenohearts, 2.10 Colorado Doc, 2.45 Kingofthewest, 3.20 Crossing The Bar, 3.50 The Two Amigos, 4.20 Hunter Legend.

LINGFIELD: 1.45 Mhajim, 2.20 For Richard, 2.55 Twilight Bay, 3.30 Emblem Empire, 4.05 Guitar, 4.40 Eastern Star, 5.10 Sweet Bertie.

WARWICK: 1.20 Shah An Shah, 1.55 On Springs, 2.30 Everything'Sontick, 3.05 Eleanor Bob, 3.40 ESPOIR DU GUYE (NAP), 4.10 Spitfire Girl.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.45 Royal Heart, 5.15 Hot Hot Hot, 5.45 Bearing Bob, 6.15 Light Up Our Stars, 6.45 Across The Nile, 7.15 Plumette, 7.45 City Runner, 8.15 Miss Messenger.

DOUBLE: Espoir Du Guye and Queenohearts.