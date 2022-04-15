Sunday Tips

Hafit is Nick Grant's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Hafit is a confident pick to start his season with victory in the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup British EBF Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

He hails from the Charlie Appleby yard that again has an embarrassment of riches in the three-year-old department and while not top of the tree at Moulton Paddocks, he is clearly a nice horse at home as he went off favourite for all three of his juvenile engagements.

He won the first of those at Newmarket and was odds-on to follow up at Haydock, but unfortunately for his supporters he had the misfortune to bump into Triple Time, who was heading for the 2000 Guineas until meeting with a setback.

The Dubawi colt then went back to the Newmarket for the Group Three Zetland Stakes, where he was edged out by stablemate Goldspur and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Unconquerable, both of whom went on to acquit themselves well in a Group One in France.

That is pretty strong form and William Buick takes the ride in preference to Walk Of Stars.

Merveillo is a fascinating runner in the Compton Beauchamp Estates Ltd Silver Bar Handicap.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

The four-year-old is new to the Jonjo O'Neill yard, having previously been trained in France by Christophe Ferland.

He has also been gelded since his last start, which was rather noteworthy as he was third - admittedly beaten 12 lengths - to the smart Manobo in a Listed race at Saint-Cloud in September.

Bought since then to run in the JP McManus colours, he will presumably go jumping at some stage but he can also make an impact on his British bow.

Connections of Dubai Station will have been wondering how he did not get his head in front last year, as he ended his campaign with a run of seconds - four of them, to be exact. The final one of those was when splitting the classy pair of Danzeno and Brando at Beverley.

He reappears in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap and while his consistency means he is never going to get a lot of respite from the handicapper, it is equally true that he is capable off this mark - which is in fact 2lb lower than when last getting his head in front.

Koy Koy can make a successful handicap debut in the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises Handicap.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt showed ability on his first two starts last year and put that experience to good use on his final run at Newbury, where he made all to justify odds-on favouritism by six and a half lengths. He could well have a bit more to offer, judged on that.

Aucunrisque is a surprise runner in the Betting.Bet Sussex Champion Hurdle Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.

Chris Gordon, who has enjoyed a fruitful winter, ran the six-year-old in the Grade One Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, where he was given an easy time of it by Tom Cannon when well held in fourth by Jonbon.

The horses around him at Aintree were rated well above him and the Dovecote winner looks a fair bet to gain his fourth win in five, particularly since the groundstaff at the East Sussex track always provide safe ground, so there are no concerns on that score.

Gordon goes on a fact-finding mission with Unanswered Prayers, who is having his first run in a handicap following success in a course and distance novice last time.

However, preference in the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Novices' Handicap Hurdle is for Bourbali, who is on a hat-trick for Colin Tizzard after victories at Sandown and over course and distance.

Though 7lb higher, the five-year-old is on the upgrade and will take all the beating.

At Market Rasen, Lucky Flight can end a barren run of 13 without success in the Racing TV Handicap Chase.

There were signs that he was ready to strike when chasing home Joke Dancer as favourite at Kelso last month.

The eight-year-old last won in a Perth novice chase off a rating of 116 in August 2020, but Lucinda Russell drops him in class and he is now 8lb lower than when last successful.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 1.10 Evergreen And Red, 1.50 Eyre Square, 2.20 Cash Back, 2.55 Aione, 3.30 Melon, 4.05 Au Fleuron, 4.40 Wild Hunt, 5.15 Grand Soir.

FFOS LAS: 1.00 Tallow For Coal, 1.35 Harper's Brook, 2.05 Isle Of Aron, 2.40 Shantou Express, 3.15 To Be Sure, 3.50 Mr Katanga, 4.25 Hurricane Vichi.

MARKET RASEN: 1.53 Joyful Kit, 2.26 Dusky Days, 3.01 Thirtyfourstitches, 3.36 Lucky Flight, 4.11 Clear The Runway, 4.46 Mount South, 5.21 Smuggler's Blues.

NEWBURY: 1.40 Holguin, 2.11 Fine Balance, 2.46 Lady Eros, 3.21 Life Of Dreams, 3.56 HAFIT (NAP), 4.31 Merveillo, 5.05 Dubai Station, 5.40 Koy Koy.

FAIRYHOUSE: 2.00 Gorgeous Suspect, 2.35 Gracchus De Balme, 3.10 Love Envoi, 3.45 Stand Off, 4.20 Mt Leinster, 4.55 Galopin Des Champs, 5.25 Dr Eggman.

PLUMPTON: 2.15 Saligo Bay, 2.50 Uberman, 3.25 Bourbali, 4.00 Uallrightharry, 4.35 Aucunrisque, 5.10 Richidish, 5.45 Mr Yeats.

SOUTHWELL: 1.57 Arlo's Sunshine, 2.32 Royal Heart, 3.07 First Blood, 3.42 Watermelon Sugar, 4.17 Palifico, 4.52 Twentysharesofgrey, 5.30 Duchray, 6.00 Down To The Kid.

DOUBLE: Hafit and Koy Koy.