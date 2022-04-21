Friday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Friday.

Goldspur can further strengthen Charlie Appleby's already formidable Classic hand with victory in the bet365 Classic Trial.

The Moulton Paddocks handler has been firing on all cylinders in the past 10 days, with five winners at Newmarket's Craven meeting followed by another five at Newbury over the weekend.

Nahanni then threw his hat into the Derby ring when scoring at Epsom on Tuesday and Goldspur is expected to follow suit at Sandown.

A runaway winner on his debut at the Esher venue in September, the Dubawi colt doubled his tally in the Group Three Zetland Stakes the following month to earn himself a step up to the highest level.

Goldspur had to make do with minor honours when third in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, but that form received a significant boost a few weeks ago after the runner-up Stone Age bolted up at Navan.

Appleby's subsequent Derby hero Adayar was a narrowly beaten second in this race 12 months ago, but Goldspur can go one better under William Buick.

Mutasaabeq is taken to cause a minor upset in the bet365 Mile.

The clear class act in the Group Two contest is Andrew Balding's triple Group One-winning filly Alcohol Free, who has plenty in hand on official ratings and is priced up accordingly.

However, her two best performances of last season came on much softer ground than she will encounter here and she was disappointing on her final start of 2021 at Ascot, so taking odds-on makes no appeal.

The Charlie Hills-trained Mutasaabeq, on the other hand, arrives off the back of an impressive comeback victory at Thirsk a fortnight ago.

He clearly has more on his plate at Sandown, but he was not beaten all that far in last year's 2000 Guineas and there is every chance he has not yet reached the ceiling of his ability.

Mutasaabeq can complete a big-race double for the Shadwell team, with Mostahdaf difficult to oppose in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes.

John and Thady Gosden's runner plundered two Listed prizes at Sandown last season and rounded off his campaign by winning the Group Three Darley Stakes on the Rowley Mile.

He must shoulder a penalty for the latter of those victories, but there is every chance the step up to a mile and a quarter for the first time can help him take his game to another level.

Doncaster punters are advised to put their faith in the Roger Varian-trained Rizg in the Download The At The Races App Novice Stakes.

The No Nay Never colt created a big impression when making a successful start to his career at Yarmouth last summer as he beat a horse rated in the 90s into second in the form of Dig Two.

The third home, City Runner, has won since to give the form further credibility and it will be interesting to see where Rizg is pitched in next if he can double his tally on Town Moor.

Minella Trump can provide soon-to-be dual champion jockey Brian Hughes with another winner at Perth.

Donald McCain's charge won four times at the Scottish track last year during a remarkable run of seven straight victories.

His winning sequence came to an end at Ludlow in December, but he was far from disgraced in finishing second to the progressive Scene Not Herd, to whom he was conceding almost a stone in weight.

Returning from a well-earned break on a track where he clearly excels, Minella Trump should prove a tough nut to crack.

CHEPSTOW: 4.45 Maid On The Moon, 5.20 Johnny B, 5.50 Itacare, 6.20 L'Air Du Vent, 6.50 Natty Night, 7.20 Gats And Co, 7.50 Eye To The Sky.

DONCASTER: 1.00 Fangorn, 1.40 Saisons D'Or, 2.15 Yukon Mission, 2.50 Rizg, 3.25 Mojomaker, 4.00 Equality, 4.30 Yagood, 5.05 War Horse.

KILBEGGAN: 4.25 Evergreen And Red, 5.00 Optional Mix, 5.30 Clifftop, 6.00 Appian Way, 6.30 Brave Way, 7.00 Touch Of Oscar, 7.30 Carrolls Cottage.

PERTH: 1.30 Fleurman, 2.05 Parisencore, 2.40 I See You Well, 3.15 Seven No Trumps, 3.45 Minella Trump, 4.18 Tommydan, 4.53 Barnards Green.

SANDOWN: 1.20 Amazonian Dream, 1.50 Find, 2.25 Mostahdaf, 3.00 Mutasaabeq, 3.35 GOLDSPUR (NAP), 4.10 Atlantis Blue, 4.40 Al Qareem.

SOUTHWELL: 4.35 Away At Dawn, 5.10 Dreamsundermyfeet, 5.40 Stowaway Jess, 6.10 Ugo Du Misselot, 6.40 Ridgeway, 7.10 Freethinker, 7.40 Begin The Luck.

DOUBLE: Mostahdaf and Goldspur.