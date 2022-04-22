Saturday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a bet for every race in the UK and Ireland on Saturday with Greaneteen fancied at Sandown.

Greaneteen can successfully defend his crown in the bet365 Celebration Chase, the Grade One highlight on the final day of the jumps season at Sandown.

The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old beat the now-retired Altior in this Grade One contest 12 months ago and again showed his liking for Sandown when plundering the Tingle Creek in December.

Admittedly he returns with something to prove after finishing tailed off on his latest appearance at Leopardstown in February, but the champion trainer's string was under a cloud at the time and he has been given plenty of time to recover from whatever was ailing him on that occasion.

Good ground is another plus as the yielding conditions in Ireland also did not play to his strengths.

Nicholls should also be on the mark with Enrilo, who can make amends for being demoted to third when first past the post in last year's bet365 Gold Cup.

Sent off favourite under Harry Skelton, everything had gone to plan until after the last when he hung badly to his left, impeding Kitty's Light.

Unfortunately for the connections of Kitty's Light, Potterman finished in front of him on the other side of Enrilo and it was he who was awarded the race.

Nicholls has clearly targeted Enrilo at this prize once more. He is still only eight and having had just three runs this season, he comes here fresher than most, certainly more than the unfortunate Kitty's Light and his stablemate Win My Wings, who dominated the Scottish National three weeks ago.

Enrilo carries just 1lb more than last year, will love the ground and Nicholls is finishing the season with a flourish, with his 13th championship.

Mister Fisher is a tentative choice in the bet365 Oaksey Chase.

Nicky Henderson's charge was only narrowly beaten by Frodon in last year's renewal and is undoubtedly a class act on his day.

This season has been a little underwhelming in truth, as aside from a smart Grade Two win at Kempton, he has been well beaten on each of his outings, most recently pulling up at Aintree.

This sort of trip on decent ground is his bag, though, and he is given another chance.

Indefatigable was running a fine race at Cheltenham before coming to grief at the second last and compensation could await in the bet365 Select Hurdle.

Whizz Kid, meanwhile, is of clear interest in the bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle.

A high-class Flat performer in Germany and France, the six-year-old was thrown in the deep end on his hurdling and British debut here in January when finishing last of five in the Tolworth.

Having faced a near impossible task in taking on Constitution Hill that day, Whizz Kid made the most of having his sights lowered when victorious on his next two starts at Catterick and Ludlow and was well fancied for his handicap debut at Aintree a fortnight ago.

A couple of crucial mistakes in the jumping department cost him dearly that day as he was only beaten three lengths into fourth place.

If he can iron out that part of his game, Whizz Kind remains feasibly handicapped from just 1lb higher in the weights.

Path Of Thunder gets the vote in the featured EBF Stallions King Richard III Stakes at Leicester.

This son of Night Of Thunder is fit from a campaign in Dubai, where he won a conditions event and finished fourth in a Group Two.

His trainer Charlie Appleby could not be in better form and appears to have found this five-year-old a good opportunity to secure a first Listed success.

Alrehb has won his last two all-weather outings and can make a seamless transition to turf in the £50,000 Great Shevington Handicap at Haydock.

A 120,000 guineas purchase for Kevin Philippart de Foy having won one of two starts for Charlie Hills, Alrehb took a couple of runs to find his groove but has come good in competitive events at Wolverhampton and Lingfield subsequently.

He won by a neck on each of those occasions, limiting the handicapper's scope for a rise and his mark of 88 looks workable.

Nomadic Empire could be capable of defying top-weight in the Ripon Silver Sprint Trophy.

The four-year-old won at Leicester and York last term for David O'Meara and rounded off his campaign by finishing a close-up fourth in a valuable event at the latter venue in October.

The first two from that race have already won this year and it will be interesting to see whether a gelding operation during the off-season will bring about a little improvement from Nomadic Empire.

DONCASTER: 5.05 Mega Marvel, 5.35 Master Of Combat, 6.05 Finery, 6.35 Machito, 7.05 Strawman, 7.35 Midrarr, 8.05 Wholeofthemoon.

HAYDOCK: 1.00 Duty Bound, 1.30 Water Of Leith, 2.05 Alrehb, 2.40 Love Interest, 3.15 Stellar Queen, 3.45 Cruyff Turn, 4.20 Apex King.

LEICESTER: 1.35 Al Khazneh, 2.10 Salvator Mundi, 2.45 Path Of Thunder, 3.20 Crazy Luck, 3.51 Magisterial, 4.26 Jackamundo, 4.56 Penguin Island.

LIMERICK: 1.40 Schiele, 2.15 Santa Catarina, 2.50 Coins Cross, 3.24 Dedillon, 3.55 Admiralty Place, 4.30 Spanish Tenor, 5.00 Supagirl, 5.31 Breffni Girl.

NAVAN: 2.00 Midnight Toker, 2.35 Missemma, 3.10 Seven Worlds, 3.41 King Of Bavaria, 4.15 Jezebel Queen, 4.46 Princess Zoe, 5.21 Female Approach, 5.55 Fumata.

RIPON: 1.45 King's Crown, 2.20 King Triton, 2.55 Get Shirty, 3.28 Restorer, 4.00 Nomadic Empire, 4.35 Mandobi, 5.10 Firebomb.

SANDOWN: 1.50 Whizz Kid, 2.25 Mister Fisher, 3.00 GREANTEEN (NAP), 3.32 Enrilo, 4.07 Scaramanga, 4.40 Beakstown, 5.15 Beyond The Clouds.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Local Bay, 6.20 Desert Team, 6.50 Plansina, 7.20 The Resdev Way, 7.50 Goolwa, 8.20 Monteria, 8.50 Baby Steps.

DOUBLE: Greaneteen and Path Of Thunder.