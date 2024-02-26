Tuesday Tips

The lightly-raced Torrent is backed to open his account at the fourth time of asking in the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap at Southwell.

Like a couple of his key rivals in this one-mile-and-three-furlongs contest, Andrew Balding's charge is stepping into the handicap arena for the first time - and all three are open to sizeable improvement. Torrent finished sixth behind a rare Aidan O'Brien runner at Salisbury when beaten just under seven lengths by subsequent Group Three runner-up Cambridge on his racecourse debut in September, before placing third behind the now 84-rated Let's Dream at Goodwood three weeks later.

The Camelot colt had to make do with minor honours again when switched to the all-weather at Wolverhampton earlier this month, but should strip fitter for that comeback run and with Oisin Murphy booked for the ride, everything points to a big effort off an opening mark of 75. David's Diva is difficult to oppose in the curtain-raising Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Fillies' Handicap.

Rod Millman's filly has won her last three outings on artificial surfaces, striking at Southwell, Kempton and Wolverhampton respectively. Naturally, she is climbing up the handicap and carries top-weight in her bid for the four-timer, but she is likely still ahead of the curve and can continue her winning streak. Ingleby Archie will not be winning out of turn if he can come good in the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Restricted Novice Stakes. The three-year-old was placed in four of his five starts as a juvenile, twice going down by a neck and beaten only a length on another occasion. He has been gelded over the winter and Adrian Nicholls appears to have found him a gilt-edged opportunity to get a number one next to his name on his return from almost five months off the track.

Hatos bids to complete a February hat-trick in the Fernie Handicap Chase at Leicester. The seven-year-old's two prior victories this month came in heavy ground and by comfortable margins too, and he looks set to encounter similar conditions as he seeks to record another success. The Anthony Honeyball-trained gelding is in fact unbeaten when the official going is heavy, and while a 6lb hike for his latest triumph clearly makes life tougher, he might just have another win in him. Tom Gretton's Lincoln Lyn can continue a productive winter in the Belvoir Mares' Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old has hit upon a good run of form for the yard, winning last time out and placing second by just half a length the time before, and she does not look to be finished just yet. Espoir De Teillee can take the Jumping For Fun Open Hunters' Chase for Ben Brookhouse. The 12-year-old has not been seen under rules since disappointing at odds-on in hunter chase company in May of last year, but did recently prove his well-being with victory in the point-to-point sphere. Rated in the mid-140s at his peak, Espoir De Teillee is clearly not the force of old, but he should still have enough about him to make his presence felt at this level.

Carrigeen Castle can strike gold at Catterick in the Easby Abbey Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Micky Hammond's eight-year-old has won his last two starts, including a 22-length victory at Wetherby last time out. He looks at home on testing ground and while the handicapper is bound to catch up with him eventually, there may still be mileage in his revised mark of 109. The same trainer can also enjoy success in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap Chase with Mister Bells. The 10-year-old was a winner over the course and distance on his most recent outing late last month and another bold bid should be expected.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 2.20 Zwicky, 2.50 Carrigeen Castle, 3.20 Beat The Edge, 3.50 Stay If U Want To, 4.20 Mister Bells, 4.50 Burrows Hall.

LEICESTER: 2.35 Hatos, 3.05 Flemen's Tipple, 3.35 Lincoln Lyn, 4.05 No Tackle, 4.35 Espoir De Teillee, 5.10 Iskandar Pecos.

SOUTHWELL: 4.28 David's Diva, 5.00 Ingleby Archie, 5.30 Another Angel, 6.00 TORRENT (NAP), 6.30 Tees George, 7.00 Daafy, 7.30 Cliffs Of Malta, 8.00 Mintnthat, 8.30 May Remain. DOUBLE: David's Diva and Torrent