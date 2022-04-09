Grand National: Sam Waley-Cohen wins with 50/1 shock Noble Yeats on final ride at Aintree for Emmet Mullins

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen bowed out from the saddle in perfect fashion with victory in the Randox Grand National aboard 50/1 outsider Noble Yeats, for his father Robert.

Trained by Emmet Mullins, the seven-year-old held off 15/2 favourite Any Second Now, with Delta Work third and Santini fourth.

In an incident-packed race, defending champion Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore exited early, as did the well-fancied Snow Leopardess.

Noble Yeats was always prominent and stalked the leaders on the inside throughout before delivering a challenge alongside Delta Work and Any Second Now.

Gordon Elliott's Delta Work faded, leaving a two-way battle up the run-in, with Waley-Cohen and Noble Yeats coming out on top for a fairytale ending to the rider's career.

'He ran for me!' - A fairytale farewell

Image: Waley-Cohen celebrates as Noble Yeats crosses the line in front

Waley-Cohen, 39, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Long Run in 2011, announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins' charge as his farewell ride in the world's most famous steeplechase.

The winning rider said: "He ran for me! He couldn't go the early pace and I just found a pocket to give him a bit of space to run into. As soon as I asked him, he went."

Asked what he thought as he approached the line, Waley-Cohen said: "I've gone too early! When I pulled him out and asked him he gave me way more than I expected. As soon as he picked up I thought: 'he's gone, he's got this!'

Image: Sam Waley-Cohen kisses the Grand National trophy after winning on Noble Yeats

"It's ridiculous. I have to say thanks to Dad as he's supported me unwaveringly and lovingly when others said: 'put someone else on'.

"It's a day Liverpool comes out and shows its love and I travelled on good-will."

A proud Waley-Cohen senior said: "It's a dream come true. I can't speak, I shouted too much! You can't go round without the horse but the horse can't get round without the jockey.

"Sam used to ride the National on his rocking horse, that's how far back it goes!"

Image: Any Second Now chases home Noble Yeats at Aintree

Mullins said: "It was a long-term plan and it seems to have come off in the end somehow, I don't know how!

"We were probably more confident a month ago. The closer we got to it, everyone else seemed to be talking up their chances and we went cold.

"The form behind Ahoy Senor, a Grade One winner yesterday, that was a great run at Wetherby and the performance there (gave us confidence)."

'A sickener' for Any Second Now team

Ted Walsh, trainer of the runner-up Any Second Now, who finished third in last year's contest, said: "To get that close, it's a sickener, but equally it's great for the Cohen family, and seeing the father going down the track to meet his son in tears.

"Mark (Walsh, jockey) said he missed the break but that he jumped and travelled well. I thought jumping the last he might get there, but the other horse has outstayed us from the elbow.

"I've seen a lot happen from the elbow including Crisp getting caught by Red Rum. Unfortunately for us the post is another 100 yards away, and that's where you get paid."

How the Grand National unfolded

The well-backed Longhouse Poet was prominent early and settled behind long-time leaders Coko Beach and Two For Gold, as Enjoy D'allen and Mount Ida both unseated their riders at the first fence.

Éclair Surf went at the third and brought down Anibale Fly, with Lostintranslation attempting to keep out of trouble by racing forward and wide.

Image: Coko Beach (right) and Two For Gold set a strong pace in the 2022 Grand National

Rachael Blackmore and Minella Times, winners of the race last year, made it as far as fence nine before falling, where School Boy Hours also departed.

Two For Gold and Coko Beach continued to stay out of trouble out front and as the field went over the famous Chair fence, we lost Domain De L'Isle, Kildisart and Burrows Saint.

Shortly after, Snow Leopardess was pulled up by Aidan Coleman, as Freewheelin Dylan entered the mix at the front.

Image: Longhouse Poet goes to the front of the Grand National field, with winner Noble Yeats (orange cap) stalking

Noble Yeats, given a quiet ride on the inside first came into contention as the field headed past Bechers for a second time.

Longhouse Poet remained a danger, but soon gave way two fences from home as Delta Work and Any Second Now joined the winner as serious challengers.

Then it was two as Delta Work's effort faded, leaving Noble Yeats to win the battle with Any Second Now on the run-in.

Image: Noble Yeats and Sam Waley-Cohen win the 2022 Grand National at Aintree

Final Grand National result

1 - Noble Yeats (E Mullins) - 50/1

2 - Any Second Now (T Walsh) - 15/2f

3 - Delta Work (G Elliott) - 10/1

4 - Santini (P Gundry) - 33/1

5 - Fiddlerontheroof (C Tizzard) - 12/1

6 - Longhouse Poet (M Brassil) - 12/1

7 - Freewheelin Dylan (D McLoughlin) - 50/1

8 - Coko Beach (G Elliott) - 50/1

9 - Escaria Ten (G Elliott) - 25/1

10 - Romain De Senam (D Pipe) - 125/1

11 - Samcro (G Elliott) - 80/1

12 - Commodore (V Williams) - 33/1

13 - Class Conti (W Mullins) - 100/1

14 - Blaklion (D Skelton) - 50/1

15 - Lostintranslation (C Tizzard) - 50/1