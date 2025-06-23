Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow, Windsor and Wolverhampton host Monday action

Thurso will be looking to deny Jax Edge the hat-trick in today's feature contest from Chepstow - live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.20 Chepstow - In-form Thurso faces hat-trick seeking Jax Edge

Christopher Mason's five-year-old Jax Edge landed the double at Wolverhampton over the winter, which both came in fillies' company, and returns here following 203 days off the track. She has two course wins to her name, which includes over the six-furlong trip, and is fancied to put that course form to good use and land the hat-trick.

A likely challenger is the in-form Richard Hughes-trained Thurso, who looks to defy an 8lb rise in the handicapping weights for his recent Haydock success. Finley Marsh knows this horse well and the fast ground will only help his chances of further success here.

Three-year-old Kamekist tackled seven furlongs at Haydock last time and did well considering he was keen early on, and is a big player back at six furlongs. He represents Windsor Castle Stakes-winning team Eve Johnson Houghton and Charlie Bishop.

Over Spiced was denied the hat-trick at Thirsk last time and is of interest upped in trip.

6.58 Windsor - Zoulu Chief and Nogo's Dream clash in feature

Oisin Murphy has been booked to ride Nogo's Dream, who had no luck in running when out of the handicap in the Dash at Epsom last time. The course and distance success in May with Murphy in the saddle is good form and he is fancied to be walking back into the winners' enclosure for Richard Hughes.

Heather Main's Zoulu Chief is another that contested a hot race last time when running in a Class 2 York handicap, with the winner American Affair going on to win the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. This is a much weaker contest and a run similar to that level could be enough to take this.

Night On Earth, Dapper Valley and Grandlad complete the line-up.

7.30 Windsor - Orionis makes handicap debut for Haggas

The William Haggas-trained daughter of Sea The Stars Orionis will take all the beating here on handicap debut and is chucked in off 77 with the weight for age allowance.

She ran out a rampant winner when making all on the tricky Ripon undulations last time. As such, Haggas and Tom Marquand will be hopeful of further success having landed the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot with Merchant.

James Owen's Kinetic has run two below-par efforts recently but returns to calmer waters, where she could be booked for second place under 7lb claimer Elizabeth Gale.

Mrs Twig returned at Nottingham and is likely to build on that with fitness under her belt for William Muir and Chris Grassick. Typical Woman completes the quartet.

Best of the rest

Bought for €125,000 as a yearling, Andrew Balding's Antique Blue makes his first start in the 2.30pm Book Hotel And Conferencing At Wolverhampton EBF Novice Stakes. Sanny Doo and Special Dividend also go to post for the first time, with Alfa Duplicate completing the quartet.

Also at Dunstall Park, Advertorial looks to follow up a recent course and distance triumph with Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle booked in the Advance Price Midweek Racing For £10 Handicap (5.35pm).

At Windsor, Amo Racing hand a debut to their €95,000 Starman colt Nebulon in the British Stallion Studs EBF Newcomers' Maiden Stakes (5.52pm). Ralph Beckett's Swiped could be one to watch given he is a half-brother to Luther.

Lyon-Parilly plays host to the Listed Grand Prix de Lyon at 3.05pm, which features the well-travelled Rashford.

Watch every race from Chepstow, Windsor and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing or stream with NOW.